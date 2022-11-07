One the most recognisable buildings in the Bendigo CBD is for sale with a $2.5 million asking price.
The Colonial Mutual Life Building is located on View Point in the heart of the city centre.
It was listed for sale last week with the owner of 15 years looking to sell through a private treaty.
Read more:
Colliers International Bendigo sales executive James Lawson said the building was well priced.
"I have been speaking with the landlord for a while and he was unsure what do with the property, so decided to pass it on," Mr Lawson said.
"He has had it about 15 years and is excited to see what it will become."
The building has a two bedroom, two bathroom apartment with access to the rooftop and is also home to Alium Dining and the Basement Bar as well as a first floor space suitable for functions.
The building is 976 square metres with the land taking in 244 square metres.
Current rental income from the tenancies totals more than $68,727.
"The two bedroom apartment and rooftop is incredible," Mr Lawson said. "The two tenants have been there for a while and are strong retailers with further options for five years on their leases.
"It's about as good gets in Bendigo. The views across Alexandra Fountain and Rosalind Park don't get any better."
Renowned Bendigo designers William Beebe and George Garvin built the building in 1908.
It operated as the Royal Bank and is home to some of Victoria's finest examples of Australian art nouveau architecture.
"We are really excited about this. It has already had good initial interest," Mr Lawson said.
"It's pretty well priced. We're excited see what kind of purchasers look at it.
"It might be someone who loves the building or someone who is looking to transform it."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.