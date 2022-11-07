Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Campaspe Shire Council's mosquito monitoring program continues amidst ongoing rain

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 8 2022 - 7:56am, first published November 7 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year's La Nina event, which has again caused widespread flooding, could result in a major outbreak of Japanese encaphalitis virus, experts have warned. File picture.

Campaspe Shire Council is continuing its mosquito monitoring program across the shire, treating breeding sites and trapping insects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.