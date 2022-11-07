Campaspe Shire Council is continuing its mosquito monitoring program across the shire, treating breeding sites and trapping insects.
Acting Director Community Andrew Fletcher said the program, jointly funded by the state government and Council, usually operates across the summer season, from around November to March, but the program did not stop at the beginning of the year due to the presence of the Japanese Encephalitis virus (JEV).
"While JEV was reported earlier in the year, the trapping program has not detected mosquitoes carrying the virus at the moment.
"Generally more prevalent in this region are the Ross River virus and Barmah Forest virus. Both viruses have also not been detected in trapped mosquitoes at the moment.
"Due to recent ongoing rain and wind, the treatment of breeding sites has been restricted from time to time, however the trapping continues."
The council reminds the community that they also have an important role to play in keeping mosquito numbers down.
"There's a couple of protective measures we can all take, wearing long sleeves, using a repellent that contains DEET (diethyltoluamide) or picaridin, and trying to avoid being out during dusk and dawn," the Mayor said.
"While it may be difficult to reduce any water laying around our houses at the moment, as soon as water recedes, residents are encouraged to remove any stagnant water that may be sitting in depressions or even in plant pots.
"You should also check your fly screens and use mosquito netting where necessary."
For more information on mosquito protection, visit this website.
Campaspe Shire Council's immunisation program is offering the JEV vaccination. For more information about visit Council's website.
