Revel in outdoor festivities Advertising Feature

Together with the rest of the Clark Rubber team, Peter Hyett (left) and Nick Papaz (right) provide a solution to whatever project people may be undertaking. Picture supplied

The Christmas period is an exceptionally busy time at Clark Rubber, with customers eager to buy items that are generally part of the festive season, such as pool toys and accessories, and spare mattresses for the extended family to sleep on when they stay overnight.

Together with spending time with their family and friends, the staff at Clark Rubber will will also be working hard this summer to provide their many customers with expert service and advice during this busy time of year.

The founder of Clark Rubber, Douglas Clark was born in Bendigo 1922, and Clark Rubber has been operating in Bendigo for more than 25 years.



Co-director Peter Hyett and his business partner purchased Clark Rubber Bendigo in late September from David and Sherrill Griffin, who operated the company for 21 years.

"Clark Rubber has a long history in Bendigo, it is a well-known and respected business often referred to as a problem-solving store," said Hyett.



"Most people in Bendigo, if they had not visited the store, they certainly know of it."

The two directors of Clark Rubber are joined by four full-time employees and four casual employees.



One of the full-time employees is the company's longtime pool technician, Daniel, who will soon be joined by a second technician.

Hyett said a large part the business is selling, servicing and the supply of pool toys, parts and chemicals, while there is also an extensive range of rubber products from small grommets, to ute and equine matting insertion and pinchweld rubber for many applications.

Clark Rubber also sell foam mattresses, which can be custom cut, along with indoor, outdoor and made-to-order cushions.

"We seem to be able to provide a solution to most people's problems, whether they be big or small," said Hyett, adding that there have been plenty of wonderful memories created by families who have owned a Clark Rubber pool.

"We simply want to provide a solution to whatever project people may be undertaking, and our staff are always helpful and polite."

Hyett said Bendigo is a very community minded city. "The people are active, supportive and always on the go - Clark Rubber is a business that supports that type of community.