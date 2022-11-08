CHRISTMAS in July is a common enough concept for most people. Yet for Beechworth Bakery that's when the real Christmas season starts.
As early as July, the bakehouse starts handcrafting their famous Christmas cakes and puddings to be able to keep up with demand.
Made to a closely guarded recipe more than 100 years old, Beechworth Bakery's delightful Christmas cakes, puddings and hampers not only fly out the doors of the eight bakeries across Victoria, they also get shipped around the globe.
Beechworth Bakery Bendigo's manager, Andrew Lang, said that every year the bakery has to increase production numbers, and yet still finds it hard to keep up.
"Many people have been buying our Christmas products for years not just for themselves but also as gifts for friends and family," Lang said. "And even people who don't usually like fruit cakes or puddings tell us that they absolutely adore ours because they are so full fruit, so perfectly spiced, and so deliciously moist."
Beechworth Bakery's range of hampers are perennial favourites because they offer great value and contain all the most popular Christmas products.
"We often hear from our customers that unlike a lot of other hampers, every single item in our hampers is a sure-fire winner and disappears in a heartbeat the moment it's out on the table," said Mr Lang.
The handcrafted Beechworth Bakery Christmas range includes their legendary hampers which come in four options, Christmas cakes in three different sizes (plus a gluten free option), small and large plum puddings, fruit mince tarts, gingerbread Christmas trees that make fabulous centerpieces, shortbread biscuits, decorated gingerbread biscuits, and plenty more.
"With our range there truly is something to delight everyone, even the pickiest," said Lang. "We've been told we're the secret sauce that takes a Christmas from great to glorious!"
And with prices for truly delicious Christmas gifts starting at under $5, it's easy to see the appeal.
The Christmas period is an exceptionally busy time at Clark Rubber, with customers eager to buy items that are generally part of the festive season, such as pool toys and accessories, and spare mattresses for the extended family to sleep on when they stay overnight.
Together with spending time with their family and friends, the staff at Clark Rubber will will also be working hard this summer to provide their many customers with expert service and advice during this busy time of year.
The founder of Clark Rubber, Douglas Clark was born in Bendigo 1922, and Clark Rubber has been operating in Bendigo for more than 25 years.
Co-director Peter Hyett and his business partner purchased Clark Rubber Bendigo in late September from David and Sherrill Griffin, who operated the company for 21 years.
Clark Rubber has a long history in Bendigo, it is a well-known and respected business often referred to as a problem-solving store.- Peter Hyett, co-director Clark Rubber Bendigo
"Clark Rubber has a long history in Bendigo, it is a well-known and respected business often referred to as a problem-solving store," said Hyett.
"Most people in Bendigo, if they had not visited the store, they certainly know of it."
The two directors of Clark Rubber are joined by four full-time employees and four casual employees.
One of the full-time employees is the company's longtime pool technician, Daniel, who will soon be joined by a second technician.
Hyett said a large part the business is selling, servicing and the supply of pool toys, parts and chemicals, while there is also an extensive range of rubber products from small grommets, to ute and equine matting insertion and pinchweld rubber for many applications.
Clark Rubber also sell foam mattresses, which can be custom cut, along with indoor, outdoor and made-to-order cushions.
"We seem to be able to provide a solution to most people's problems, whether they be big or small," said Hyett, adding that there have been plenty of wonderful memories created by families who have owned a Clark Rubber pool.
"We simply want to provide a solution to whatever project people may be undertaking, and our staff are always helpful and polite."
Hyett said Bendigo is a very community minded city. "The people are active, supportive and always on the go - Clark Rubber is a business that supports that type of community.
"Most of our staff are members of community and sporting groups, and Clark Rubber has and will continue to support these groups."
Head to Bendigo Marketplace for all your festive shopping, with Sensitive Santa making a guest appearance for kids with special needs and charity giftwrapping (via gold coin donation) ensuring this Christmas is extra special.
Located in the heart of the city on Mitchell Street, Bendigo Marketplace is the ultimate shopping destination for food, fashion and family.
With more 95 stores on one level, retailers include major Australian favourites, along with some of the world's best-known brands.
There are also fashion, lifestyle and homewares outlets to choose from, so you can find that perfect Christmas gift for every member of your family.
The food court and cafés are a great place to rest your feel and grab a snack or some lunch.
For added convenience, Bendigo Marketplace has free public WiFi and undercover car parking. There are also two 5-star rated parent's rooms (rated by the Australian Breastfeeding Association).
Bendigo Marketplace first opened its doors on the 31 October 1995. The centre underwent a major development in 2008-2009, which saw Bendigo Marketplace double in size. This was an exciting time for the Bendigo community, who for the first time were offered a complete retail mix, a large food court, and local and national brands.
Staff are excited to bring back Bendigo Marketplace Santa Breakfast this year, and are working with the Discovery Centre, where it will be held. The breakfast is only for Marketplays members, so make sure you sign up and keep an eye on social media and the website for details.