Bendigo Advertiser

Sprinters sizzle at Athletics Bendigo track meet

By Nathan Dole
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:22pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton is enjoying a fine start to the track season. Picture by Noni Hyett

SPRINT stars Oliver Muggleton and Jorja Morrison added to their winning run at Athletics Bendigo's non-AVSL meet on Saturday at Flora Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.