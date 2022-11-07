Sprinters sizzle at Athletics Bendigo track meet

SPRINT stars Oliver Muggleton and Jorja Morrison added to their winning run at Athletics Bendigo's non-AVSL meet on Saturday at Flora Hill.
The hot form of both on the Retreat Road track rolled on the 100m and 200m showdowns.
The meet drew 90 competitors in the lead-up to the return of AVSL action from 1.30pm next Saturday at the Bendigo Regional Athletics Complex.
At Saturday's meet it was Morrison who ran 12.85 to win the first of the women's 100m heats and later followed up with a time of 26.49 to claim victory in the 200m.
Muggleton clocked 11.27 to take out the first of the men's 100m duels and then ran 22.57 to win his 200m heat from Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith, 23.53, and Angus McKindlay, 23.75.
University's Billy Meade powered to an impressive 800m victory in 2:05.76 from South Bendigo's Jake Hilson, 2: 10, and Bendigo Harriers' Josh Evans, 2:11.
A key player in Golden Square's run to the under-18s preliminary final in this season's Bendigo Bank Bendigo Football Netball League action, Meade also played four matches for the Bendigo Pioneers in the NAB League under-19s competition.
Daughter and father combination, Olivia and Craig Graham from Eaglehawk led the way at hammer throw on marks of 47.33 and 35.25 metres.
University Pride dominated the longer distance runs as Craig Green won the 3000m in 12:16 and James Trew ran the 5000m in 20:15 as Jake Hilson was runner-up in 20:36.
Athletes to excel at high jump included Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith, 1.85m; Harriers' Eliza Coutts and Kuppah Kome, 1.55m and 1.60m, and South Bendigo veteran Greg Hilson, 1.50m.
First-up on the track were the distance hurdles in which Angus McKindlay won the 400m in 59.20.
South Bendigo's Trudy Haines completed the 300m hurdles in 67 seconds as Nicholas Hietbrink from Harriers won the 200m in 34.59.
It was an impressive victory for Eaglehawk's Kate Wilson in the 1500m walk in 8:46 from clubmate Charlise McQueen, 9:05.
A newcomer to the track and field action, Kuppah Kome from Harriers won the second of the discus flights on a mark of 33.30m.
Best at discus were South Bendigo's Emma Berg, 39.89m, and Jasper Seymour, 36.34m, and the Hawks' Olivia Graham, 33.37m.
At long jump it was Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison, 5.02m; Harriers' Reeve Evans, 4.93m; Hawks' Abbey Hromenko, 4.80m, Roman Griffiths and Justine Hattingh, 4.77m, who led across three flights.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.