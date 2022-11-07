Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Former Greens Yarra councillor James Searle to run for the party in Bendigo West

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 12:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine resident James Searle, who is standing for the Greens in Bendigo West, says the seat could be an important one for the party in future years. Photo by Darren Howe.

"Last-minute entrant" James Searle will fly the flag for the Greens in Bendigo West in the coming state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.