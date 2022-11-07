Bendigo Advertiser
La Trobe University students tasked with finding new ideas to improve mental health

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 8 2022 - 8:41am, first published 8:30am
Lecturer Dr Brad Hodge with La Trobe University students undertaking a challenge to improve young people's mental health. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

A group of university students is working together this week to explore solutions to young people's mental health challenges.

