A group of university students is working together this week to explore solutions to young people's mental health challenges.
As part of La Trobe University's Rural Health School's annual five-day intensive innovation sprint, seven students from various disciplines including health and education will learn from community mental health stakeholders before developing a project they can test in public.
Rural Health School lecturer Dr Brad Hodge said the challenge is to work out how to empower young people to improve mental health.
[The students will] be working through to come up with a whole stack of ideas and narrow it down," he said.
"They'll present a few of those ideas on Wednesday then they'll narrow it down to one then they'll prototype that and test it on Friday."
Dr Hodge said while the end result is important, the challenge is an exercise in teamwork and collaboration, which is vital to students.
"What comes out of this is a tested idea, something that might improve mental health, but more importantly what comes out of it is the conversation around, how do we do this?" he said.
"How do we collaborate together, what is the challenge and where are the opportunities to improve things?"
Second year bachelor of education (primary) student Alice Carpenter said she was drawn to the concept of creating a better mental health outcome for young people.
"Mental health is a really big issue these days and it's not just in young people it's also in primary aged kids, we see a lot of issues in primary kids that push out into older kids," she said.
She said some of the ideas she will bring to the innovation sprint come from her university studies, including Maslow's hierarchy of needs.
"The bigger issues work up to being self-fulfilled... but you have to address the needs such as housing, food, safety and feeling included and connected," she said. "All of these things we have to address and every human needs [them]."
