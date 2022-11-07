Bendigo cyclist Courtney Sherwell powers home to secure Dirty Warrny victory

When Bendigo cyclist Courtney Sherwell set out on the inaugural Dirty Warrny on Saturday, she had no idea what to expect.
The 34-year-old mountain bike specialist had never undertaken a race as long as the Dirty Warrny, 246km in total, but there's no doubt she was ready for the challenge.
Sherwell came out flying from the mass start at 5.30am in Geelong and simply didn't look back.
She even skipped the first feed zone at 100km in to ensure she could get a solid lead on the rest of the elite women's competitors.
By the time Sherwell had reached the finish line with a time of 8:32:13. She was around 40 minutes ahead of the next female racer Kate Kellet who crossed the line in second place, followed by Lisa Jacob in third.
"From the start I had my plan all sorted when it came to nutrition for the day and where I wanted to stop in terms of checkpoints," Sherwell said.
"It all worked out and It wasn't as hard as I thought it was going to be."
Sherwell's plan for the day started with an early push to stay with the leading pack of elite men to try and gain as much of a buffer as she could over the rest of elite women competitors.
The early stages of the race included a stint through the Otways before heading onto the undulating Hills of Heytesbury before racing to the finish line at Warrnambool foreshore.
"I knew that the first 40km were probably going to be the toughest part of the day so my aim was to ride and push myself for as long as I possibly could before I stopped at my first feed station," she said.
"From there on my main goal was eating and drinking properly to ensure I didn't hunger flat.
"I really felt like I was on my own for most of the race as there were no other women in my group.
"I was rolling strongly with men towards the end as the wind was in our favour and I didn't have any cramping.
"I was looking behind the whole time thinking when was it that I was going to be caught by the other women.
"But the closer and closer we got to the finish line, I started to relax and I just wanted to get there as fast as possible."
The race included 3km of elevation undertaken on 16 per cent sealed and 84 per cent on unsealed roads.
Sherwell has been riding mountain bikes for around six years and has embraced gravel format races which have sprung up in popularity over the past two years.
"It's a style of racing I've just started to dabble with and it's one that I enjoy," she said.
"It's the perfect crossover of off-road and road racing as there are still tactics such as slip streaming and drafting but you're on gravel."
Sherwell is now preparing to cap off the year with two big events coming in the next month.
First up is the Cattlemen 100 in Omeo, followed by the Tour of Bright at the start of December.
In the men's elite category of the Dirty Warrny, fellow Bendigo cyclist Connor Sens was the best from the region and was seventh across the finish line.
Back in action after a recent stint riding throughout Europe, Sens finished the race in 7:42:17.
He was around 22 minutes behind overall winner Brendan Johnston (7:20:27).
