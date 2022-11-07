Juniors back on deck for a big summer of cricket

Hundreds of junior cricketers relished the opportunity to put the pads on for the first time this season.
The Bendigo District Cricket Association junior competition finally hit-off across the weekend and there were several impressive performances in the round of one-day matches.
In under-16A, Archer Billings made a fine unbeaten 53 of just 39 balls for Huntly North, but it wasn't enough to get his side over the line against Maiden Gully Marist.
Billings was the only player to reach double figures in a team score of 77.
Two half-centuries were scored in the under-16B division.
Golden Square's Jake Mulqueen belted 65 not out off 32 balls, including five sixes and five fours in the Dogs' win over Bendigo.
Bendigo's Nick Rowley lifted his team with 51 not out off 33 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.
Two talented young bowlers produced the best bowling figures of the weekend.
Strathfieldsaye's Phoenix Macrae ripped through the Kangaroo Flat line-up in the under-12B division.
Macrae took 4-2 off three overs as the Jets dismissed the Roos for 39.
Bendigo United's Josh Kelly had a day out with the ball in the under-14A division.
Kelly took 4-4 as the Redbacks defeated Maiden Gully at Ewing Park.
BDCA junior results from the weekend:
UNDER-16A
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 6-159 (L. Eddy 29*, Purcell 27*, L. Ritchie 20*) def Strathfieldsaye 4-98 (Robinson 25*).
Maiden Gully Marist 5-79 def Huntly-North Epsom 77 (Billings 53*; Thomas 2/0).
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 9-128 (Edwards 23, Bennett 21*, McMahon 21; Balic 2-12, Brown 2-16) def Stratfieldsaye Jets 9-80 (DeAraugo 26*; Cheng 2-14).
Eaglehawk 6-108 (Tewhata 34*, Brown 22; Adcock 3-14, Hayden 2-27) def Kangaroo Flat 7-76 (Wight 23; Adams 2-12, L. Taylor 2-12).
UNDER-16B
White Hills 4-111 (O'Brien 25*, Boyle 22*; Gee 2-4) def Bendigo United 6-21 (O. McMurray 3-1).
Golden Square 7-174 (Mulqueen 65*, Flood 42, Mostofa 21*) def Bendigo 4-144 (Rowley 51*, Hickman 29*; Barker 2-19).
UNDER-14A
Eaglehawk 4-150 (Shelton 30*, Miller 22*, Stone 21) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 6-133 (Martin 2-7).
Strathfieldsaye 4-137 (Hand 24*, Mannes 20*) def Strathdale-Maristians Suns 8-95 (Byrne 20*; Hand 3-5).
Bendigo United 5-118 (Warren 2-18) def Maiden Gully Marist 91 (Egan 20; Kelly 4-4).
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 3-142 (Kroschel 22*) def Kangaroo Flat 7-62 (Rainey 2-7, Edwards 2-11).
UNDER-14B
White Hills 6-190 (Kleinert 45, Salter 31*, Doyle 20*; Biggs 2-23) def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 9-28 (J Sawyer 2-1, Manion 2-1, Best 2-1, Caine 2-2).
Strathfieldsaye 8-92 def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 9-38 (Matheson 2-2, Robinson 2-11).
Golden Square 7-169(dec) (Dempster 36*, Robinson 22*) def Sandhurst 9-118 (Donnelly 39*, Fitzallen 28*; Robinson 2-5, Syed 2-20).
UNDER-12A
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 4-105 (Travaglia 2-0) def Bendigo United 5-76 (Rees 2-9).
Eaglehawk (Fitt 24*, Hinck 22; Murphy 2-25) def Strathdale-Maristians Orange 9-76 (Ely 21; Matthews 3-6, Hinton 2-11).
Strathfieldsaye 4-111 (Mannix 24*; Smith 2-11) def Kangaroo Flat 5-91 (Gallagher 41*; Mannix 2-5, Oldham 2-16).
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 6-115 def Strathfieldsaye Jets 5/106 (Maher 24*).
UNDER-12B
White Hills 3-110 (Sawyer 22*; Harris 2-7) def Bendigo 60 (Sawyer 2-2, Morrish 2-2, Bell 2-10).
Golden Square 3-104 (Allen 24*) def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 8-92 (Lindsay 33*; Cinatl 2-8).
Strathfieldsaye 3-112 (Bennett 35*) def Kangaroo Flat 7-39 (Macrae 4-2).
Sandhurst 4/99 def Maiden Gully Marist Gold 38 (Thakar 2-2).
