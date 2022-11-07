More fox scalps were collected in the Bendigo region in 2022 than in 2021, despite this year's season being shortened due to floods.
The fox bounty season usually runs from March to October. However, last month's collection was cancelled in Bendigo, Swan Hill, Ouyen, Horsham and St Arnaud due to the floods.
At the Bendigo collection centre this year, Agriculture Victoria received 6560 fox scalps from 119 participants.
Last year, 5718 fox scalps were collected from 109 participants - that's 842 scalps less than this year even though the 2021 season was a month longer.
Hunters who still had fox scalps to deliver last month but were unable to because of the cancellation can freeze or air dry the scalps and submit them for reward when the bounty resumes in March 2023.
The Victorian fox and wild dog bounty is an incentive program that runs from March to October and is designed to encourage community participation in fox and wild dog management.
Since the bounty began in 2011, Agriculture Victoria has collected more than one million fox scalps and nearly 4600 wild dog body parts from more than 21,000 participants.
Victorian landholders and residents can submit entire fox scalps for a $10 reward and entire wild dog body parts for a $120 reward during scheduled collection times at the 21 collection centres around Victoria.
The Victorian fox and wild dog bounty program is funded through until 30 June 2024.
