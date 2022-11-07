Bendigo Advertiser
Floods end fox season early but more scalps collected than in 2021

DC
By David Chapman
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:30pm, first published 11:00am
Fox scalps are up this year, even with the season shortened due to floods.

More fox scalps were collected in the Bendigo region in 2022 than in 2021, despite this year's season being shortened due to floods.

