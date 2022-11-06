Two years of work sees new EP launch for Bendigo metal band

More than two years of work resulted in the launch of a new EP for Bendigo metal band Ironstone.
Work on the new EP - The Place I Cannot Find - started not long after the band's 2020 EP Prophecy with the coronavirus slow down of the music industry allowing guitarist Eddie Warren and singer Dan Charlton to hone their song writing skills.
"We used that time (during COVID) to start writing and planning for our next release," Warren said.
"The final track was only written a few months ago though, just before we started recording. So it has been over a period of two and a half years.
"We had a launch at the Tote Hotel in Melbourne last weekend and it was so rewarding to see all of our supportive fans gathered together to celebrate our release with us.
"There's a lot of work goes in and it takes a long time. It seems fitting to have a party when the EP finally comes out."
The pandemic period also gave the band a chance to mature more, allowing them to improve their live performance.
"Our new material is more varied, less structured and lyrically more open and vulnerable," Warren said.
"We have also markedly improved our live performance and will continue to push forward in that area. It's so important to put on a great 'live' show."
Warren said live performances and opportunities to get stage time were valuable to small bands looking to grow.
"Since Covid has started to subside, a lot of the big international bands are touring again and this means less festivals spots and big opportunities for smaller bands," he said.
"While it does make things a little more difficult, it also opens us up to bigger and better opportunities once we really break through.
"Touring is actually something we could consider rather than a pipe dream and big international support shows are also possible again.
"The competition (for festival slots) is now tougher than it has been in the last two years.
"We have faith that this EP will give us the tools necessary to achieve all of this. It's a huge step up from anything we've done before."
Looking ahead, the band is planning to record more singles and EPs in an effort to grow their fan base further.
Warren said weighing up the cost of an album against more frequent singles and EPs was something Ironstone was carefully considering.
"We feel that albums are a valuable tool for servicing an already existent fan base and further legitimising a band, and singles are valuable for building a fan base," he said.
"For a smaller band like us we have to weigh up the cost of releasing an album against the strong and frequent promotional opportunities we get from singles and smaller releases.
"We feel it's better to continue putting out singles with videos and EPs until we reach a stage of success where releasing a large body of work makes sense.
"It also seems to be the philosophy of many other emerging bands in the scene."
Ironstone's next major gig will be supporting Orpheus Omega in Melbourne in December before looking to 2023 where they will keep promoting their new EP and release more videos.
"We are determined to continue delivering high quality, progressive metal music to our fans and supporters," Warren said.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
