A Bendigo man is sharing his experiences with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) to help others optimise their health.
Brian Harrison is keen to get the word out about the group of lung conditions that are the fifth leading cause of death in Australia.
Mr Harrison is 62 and has lived with the condition for nearly 20 years.
He said the key to living well with COPD was for individuals to know what normal was for them and to take action if their health was struggling.
COPD is an umbrella term for a group of progressive lung conditions including emphysema, chronic bronchitis and chronic asthma, all of which cause a narrowing of the bronchial tubes or airways in the lungs and making it difficult to breathe.
"It affects your lungs and it makes it difficult for you to breathe," Mr Harrison said.
"Its treatment is fairly easy but the thing I want to get out there is that you need to be proactive about it.
"You can't just say, 'okay, yes, I've got COPD', and then do nothing.
"The something that I've done is get involved with the Be Flare Aware project and it's opened my eyes as to how much there is out there that people don't know about COPD."
The Be Flare Aware project, a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Lung Foundation Australia, aims to help those with COPD to be aware of the symptoms to watch out for as their condition deteriorates.
While Mr Harrison said COPD was a progressive and incurable disease, with the right diagnosis and treatment there were many things that could be done to manage and sustain a good quality of life.
The signs of a COPD flare-up go beyond day-to-day COPD symptoms and can include feeling breathless more than usual, coughing more than usual, seeing a change in amount, colour or thickness of mucus/phlegm and feeling more tired than usual.
Having more trouble sleeping than usual, developing a headache when you wake up, feeling more confused than usual and noticing lower oxygen levels than normal are other warning signs of a flare.
"I know what my normal looks like and I know what a flare up looks like for me and and if I'm starting to get a flare up, I start to treat myself and then make an appointment to see my doctor," Mr Harrison said.
"The best thing that I've done for me is that my doctor and I have worked out that some medications that I can take and I start taking those (when symptoms increase) then go and see my doctor."
Mr Harrison was a smoker for many years which caused his COPD, but the source of the disease can be different for everyone.
"You can't say, 'okay, I was a smoker so this is what I've earnt'," he said.
"You've got to be a little bit more forgiving to yourself about it. You know when I started smoking, we had the Marlboro Man on television - everybody smoked.
"And you'd go to the doctors, sit down at his desk, talk to him and both have a cigarette at the same time."
Mr Harrison now has a lung capacity of 37 per cent and he said it doesn't take much for him to feel out of breath.
"Once you've got it, it's degenerative and it gets worse the longer it goes," he said.
"Every time you have a flare up, it does more damage to your lungs and you do get worse.
"So if you can prevent your flare ups or control your flare ups to a degree where they're not quite as severe, you can move along with life."
The launch of the 'Be Flare Aware' campaign seeks to empower Australians to take early action, by speaking with their doctors and understanding and managing their symptoms of a potential flare up early to reduce their risk of COPD flare ups.
Respiratory physician A/Prof Lucy Morgan said a large number of Australians, just like Mr Harrison, were living with COPD.
"For people living with COPD, increased breathing difficulties can worsen over time and even a small flare up can have a negative impact on an individual's long-term health and quality of life," she said.
Australians living with COPD are encouraged to visit beflareaware.com.au to help understand the signs and symptoms of a flare-up and work with their doctor to take action early and review their management plan.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
