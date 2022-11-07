Spirit players put in the hard work off the court under new gym partnership

Spirit players will be putting in the hard work this season at Bendigo's Derrimut 24:7 Gym.
Under a new two-year partnership the players will have access to the gym's facilities to help them perform at their absolute best when they step onto the basketball court.
Bendigo Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama said the partnership would help prepare players for games.
"The facilities, equipment and space at Derrimut provide our players with all the tools needed to help build their confidence, strength and conditioning so they can perform at their best." he said.
Spirit general manager of basketball operations Dave Ingham was thrilled to have Derrimut as part of the broader Spirit family.
"Derrimut is a great partner and part of our Spirit family," he said.
"Our players and coaches use the gym in Bendigo regularly.
"It's such a fantastic gym and it certainly meets our team's strength and conditioning requirements."
The gym has locations across the country, however at a local level there is a site at Kangaroo Flat.
Derrimut 24:7 Gym general manager Ashley Owen said he was excited to be on board with the Spirit.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a dynamic team and organization that is the Bendigo Spirit," he said.
"Along with our appetite to increase the awareness of Derrimut Gym locally, we feel that connecting with the community of Bendigo through this partnership will help drive a strong health and wellness message throughout, which in-turn, will see an increase in the involvement of both regional basketball and new members to our great facility in Bendigo."
On the court, Spirit have just finished their first weekend of the 2022/23 WNBL season which included two strong victories.
On Friday they defeated Canberra Capitals 105-85 on the road before returning to the Red Energy Arena on Sunday where they defeated the Perth Lynx 85-66.
They are back in action at home this Saturday when they host the Sydney Flames.
