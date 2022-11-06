The Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival may have signed off for the final time, but not without a sweet last event to rule them all.
Crowds gathered at venues across the city to see artists from far and wide, some even from overseas, to mark the event's tenth and final birthday.
More than 130 acts performed across the four-day festival which started on Thursday morning in Hargreaves Mall.
Weather was no obstacle either, as crowds gathered at various pubs and venues, and even out in Rosalind Park to catch some sun and a glimpse of each act.
On the bill organisers dubbed "best program in the festival's history" were artists such as iconic Australian acts Goanna, Colin Hay and Tex Perkins and Matt Walker.
International performer Chris Jagger, brother of Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger, also took to the stage accompanied by Charlie Hart.
A host of top notch performers represented the Bendigo region led by Grim Fawkner, Alanna and Alicia, Bill Barber Trio, The Seduceaphones, Sherri Parry, Luke Watt, Chris DeAraugo and Mariah McCarthy.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
