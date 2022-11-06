First win on the board for Kingower in Upper Loddon cricket

KINGOWER has its first win of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association season after beating Boort-Yando by eight runs in a tight contest on Saturday.
Chasing Boort-Yando's 7-107, Kingower looked to be cruising to victory at 1-70 before a dramatic collapse put the game on a knifedge.
From its comfortable 1-70 Kingower lost 7-29 to crash to 8-99 as Boort-Yando stormed back into the contest.
With the game up for grabs the Kingower pair of Blake Pickles (20 n.o.) and Zac Gray (2 n.o.) stemmed the flow of wickets and were able to guide the home side to victory.
Kingower finished at 9-115 to gain some revenge for its round one loss to Boort-Yando.
Kingower's top-scorer was opener Matthew Rowe (30 off 69) with he and Jayden Leach (27) adding 46 for the second wicket.
The standout with the ball for Boort-Yando was Fergus Bear, who snared 4-26 and continued his good form following five wickets against Bridgewater the previous week.
The game's highest scorer was Boort-Yando's Alex Cockerell, who made an unbeaten 57 after coming in with his side under the pump at 2-4, which soon became 4-12 and later 5-32.
Kingower opening bowler Leach produced the remarkably economical figures of seven overs, six maidens, 2-1.
In Saturday's other round six game reigning premier Arnold accounted for Bridgewater by 29 runs.
After winning the toss and batting Bridgewater was all out for 86, with Tom Staniforth working hard to hold the innings together with an unbeaten 33 after coming in at the fall of the first wicket.
The Redbacks had four players take two wickets each.
After losing opener Phil Scholes (0) with the score on 0 Cody Anderson (66) and Jaspa Wendels (42 n.o.) added 105 for the second wicket for Arnold before stumps were pulled after 29 overs with the Redbacks 2-115.
Wedderburn had the bye and still hasn't taken to the field yet this season due to byes and washouts.
