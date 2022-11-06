Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Severe weather warning no longer issued for Echuca, Kerang

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 6 2022 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Noni Hyett

UPDATE, 5pm: Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Mallee and north east districts and the warning for these districts is cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.