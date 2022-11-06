UPDATE, 5pm: Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in the Mallee and north east districts and the warning for these districts is cancelled.
This means Echuca and Kerang is no longer in the watch zone, the Bureau of Meteorology's latest warning says.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in Seymour and surrounds.
EARLIER: The Bureau of Meteorology is warning communities in northern Victoria to brace for more wild and wet weather as it issues a warning on Sunday afternoon.
A weak upper trough to the west of the state is set to combine with an associated surface trough to produce slow-moving thunderstorms.
Some of these isolated thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Swan Hill, Kerang, Echuca, Shepparton, Wodonga and Wangaratta.
The State Emergency Service advises people should:
The next warning is due to be issued by 5.30 pm.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.