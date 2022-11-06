UPDATE, 4.40pm: Police are investigating following a fatal crash in Redesdale on Saturday afternoon.
A Victoria Police spokesperson said it is believed a car crashed into a tree at the intersection of Lyell Road and Church Lane North around 2.20pm.
The female driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage of the vehicle is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
EARLIER: Emergency services are on their way to a motor vehicle accident in central Victoria this afternoon.
It is believed a car hit a tree on Lyell Road, near Redesdale, not long after 2.30pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said emergency services were attempting to free a person from the vehicle.
There has been no confirmation of what caused the crash and the extent of the person's injuries.
Police, ambulance, CFA and SES are either on their way or on scene.
It is believed the road is blocked in both directions.
It comes as Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man had been taken to hospital following a crash near Guildford earlier Sunday afternoon.
The incident occurred on the Midland Highway at around 11.30am.
A spokesperson said paramedics treated multiple patients, but a man in his 40s suffered leg injuries and was transported by road ambulance to Ballarat Health Services in a stable condition.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
