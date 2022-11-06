Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Female driver dies on scene following a car crash near Redesdale

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 6 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

UPDATE, 4.40pm: Police are investigating following a fatal crash in Redesdale on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.