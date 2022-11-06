WNBL: Spirit light home court with dominant win over Perth Lynx

Electric.
That's the only word to describe the atmosphere at the Bendigo Spirit's first home game of the 2022/23 WNBL season.
A packed crowd, which included more than 200 guests of honour from flood-ravaged central Victorian communities, witnessed the Spirit come to life in a commanding 19-point win over the Perth Lynx on Sunday at Red Energy Arena, final scores 85-66.
The win came straight on the back of a season-opening triumph over the Canberra Capitals on Friday night.
Spirit head coach Kennedy Kereama said he was pleased to start the season with victories "against two very strong teams".
"They are both quality sides that are coached incredibly well.
"We will certainly enjoy these types of moments when they come."
During the first quarter against the Lynx, Spirit came out flying from tip-off, they managed to break out to a 17-7 lead before their opponents responded with an eight-point run of their own to bring the scores back to 17-15 by the end of the period.
In the second term, which included a 16-point scoring run, Megan McKay was the star for the Spirit by contributing nine points to the scoreboard to lift her side up to a 43-26 lead going into the main break.
By extending their lead from two-points out to 17 heading into the third quarter, Spirit set a firm challenge for the Lynx in the second half.
The Ryan Petrik-coached Lynx came out ready to turn the tables.
Former Brave now Lynx player Chloe Bibby scored 11 points during the third which was integral to the quarter as they outscored the Spirit 19-13 to bring the lead back to 11 points ahead of the final term.
However, the Spirit had other plans for their first home game of the season.
The hosts picked up the pressure again and extended the lead out to 19 and sealed the match.
Anneli Maley was named as match MVP on 19 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.
Megan McKay was the team's top scorer on 20 points, four rebounds and one steal,
Abbey Wehrung and Kelly Wilson were next best with 13 points each, followed by Kelsey Griffin on 11.
Lynx's Bibby led the way with 28 points, two rebounds and one steal.
Next was Alex Sharp on 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Kereama said a key attribute of his side was having multiple players able to deliver when needed.
"Our strength will be the same each week - having a number of different players firing on all cylinders," he said.
"This makes the team very hard to defend as every player is willing to share and make that extra pass to their team-mates.
Kennedy also highlighted the team's ability to perform when it comes down the defensive end of the court.
"We limited the Lynx to just 26 points in the first half, we were a little bit messy in the third but then we tightened right back up in the last," he said.
However, there are always lessons to be learned on the basketball court, even when you walk off after a dominant victory.
"Throughout the game there were some small concentration and positioning errors," Kereama said.
"Small things from miscommunication.
"Luckily they can be tightened up in a huddle or a quick timeout.
"There were about two or three lapses in a row which we will learn from.
"It's being critical, but it's nice to be critical after a win, rather than it being after a loss."
Spirit will now start preparations for round two which includes another home match next Saturday night against the Sydney Flames.
