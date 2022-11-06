A Bendigo academic has received international recognition for her work in teaching future healthcare workers.
Monash Rural Health senior lecturer Dr Pamela Harvey has recently been awarded with Senior Fellowship of the Higher Education Academy (SFHEA).
Dr Harvey has a background in physiotherapy and health professions education and works at Monash Rural Health Bendigo as the Rural Nursing and Allied Health lead.
Her role includes enabling rural clinical placements for health professional students in hospitals and extended healthcare settings, professional development for clinical educators, and development of clinical placement models.
Dr Harvey said she was thankful for the amazing mentors who dedicated their time and energy into guiding her fellowship application, which involved reflecting on her teaching experiences and how they have developed over decades.
"I found myself sifting through years of work and going 'Wow, look at that! I remember creating that activity'," she said.
"For people considering applying, know that it is a lot of work. You can't just claim your activities without having evidence what you did affected student outcomes."
"Quality teaching is what produces quality graduates."
Dr Harvey said being a teacher in Monash Rural Health has given her a lot of freedom to experiment.
"We are very fortunate to have some autonomy in the way we work, particularly in meeting the objectives of the medical education program," she said.
"I have been able to incorporate the health humanities, gamification and narratives of lived experience into my teaching.
"I've also been able to develop new teaching that utilised professional development opportunities I've had, such as communication teaching after attending a course at Cambridge University."
Monash Rural Health education director Dr Tammy Smith congratulated Dr Harvey on her hard work and acheivements so far.
"SFHEA is a significant achievement and supports the high standard that Pam has attained in her work," she said.
"It's no small honour to have your learning and teaching practice internationally recognised."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
