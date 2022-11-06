Top day for Bendigo East swimmers at the Country Junior District Competition

FOUR Bendigo East Swimming Club athletes joined forces with fellow central Victorian swimmers to compete at the annual Country Junior District Competition on Saturday.
Held at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre, Azia Fong-Sutton, James Davenport, Milanke Haasbrook and Lauren Davenport put on top efforts when representing their home region within the D15 squad.
More than 200 junior competitors from across the state were in action with the BESC stars securing several medals and top-ten finishes.
Fong-Sutton, 11, finished with four medals after finishing first in the 50m backstroke and freestyle, second in the 50m butterfly and third in the 50m breaststroke, in addition to fourth place in the 200m team medley and 200m freestyle relay.
James Davenport, 8, finished with two medals taking gold in the 50m breaststroke and bronze in the 50m butterfly, he also placed sixth in the 50m freestyle and eighth in the 50m backstroke.
Lauren Davenport, 10, secured bronze in the 50m butterfly, with a fifth-place finish in the 50m freestyle, 11th in the 50m backstroke and 21st in the 50m breaststroke.
Haasbrook, 8, narrowly missed out on a podium finish after going fourth across the line in the 50m backstroke, 50m breaststroke and the 200m medley. She also notched top-ten finishes in the 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle.
Next weekend the Bendigo East Swimming Club has opened its gates to the Shepparton Swimming Club and will be co-hosting an event on Sunday November 13.
After the recent downpour and disastrous floods across parts of the country, the SSC's facilities have been left unusable, therefore the BESC has kindly offered to help out by co-hosting the long course event.
