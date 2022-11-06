Kris Mueck primed for Vic PGA Qualifier at Moonah Links

Axedale golfer Kris Mueck is among the field in action at Monday's 2022 Victorian PGA Championship Qualifier.
Mueck, and 46 other professionals will compete for one of the remaining spots in the ViC PGA Championships that will be held later this week on the Moonah Links Open Course.
The qualifier, which is being held on the same course, is the final opportunity available to secure one of the 13 remaining spots in the tournament which starts on Thursday.
Mueck heads into the qualifier after carding a T28 finish on Friday at the Medway Golf Club Pro-Am in Melbourne.
Mueck finished at three-over par, nine shots behind winner Cameron John (-6).
Neangar Park golfer Andrew Martin has already qualified for the tournament (via order of merit) and will tee up in round one on Thursday.
The tournament in Victoria leads up to the Australian summer of golf which includes both the Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in late November, followed by the Australian Open at both Victoria Golf Club and KIngston Heath the week after.
Fellow Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert will return home to compete in both.
