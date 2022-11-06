WEEKEND PENNANT: A week is a long time in lawn bowls... just ask South Bendigo

A DAY that started with South Bendigo in fifth position on the Bendigo weekend pennant ladder ended with the Diggers in top spot after a resounding win over Moama on Saturday.
South Bendigo coach Brad Holland praised the character of his side after the Diggers bounced back superbly from a shock loss to Castlemaine last week to defeat Moama.
However, not only did the Diggers beat the Steamers on their home green at Moama, they also won all four rinks in their 86-62 victory in what was a strong statement from the three-time defending premiers.
"It's amazing what seven days does," Holland said.
"We were probably a bit fortunate to win all four rinks in that a couple of them came down to the last end, but it was as close to a complete performance as we've had for a while, which is pleasing given last week's result where we were fairly comprehensively beaten.
"Getting back out on the track at training this week made a big difference. We were able to work on a few things and made a couple of line-up changes and were able to settle."
South Bendigo is certainly proving to be a bogey side for Moama.
Of the five games Moama has lost since joining the competition last season, three have been against South Bendigo.
* Bendigo spoiled the 300-game celebrations for Bendigo East's Darren Burgess.
Despite a strong performance from the rink of Burgess, Bendigo proved too good for the Beasties, winning 75-67 at Lansell Street.
Like Moama, the loss was also the first of the season for the Beasties, whose only winning rink was that of skipper Burgess, who had a resounding 28-10 victory over Mitch Hocking.
New Bendigo coach Luke Hoskin was rapt with the performance of his much improved side against what had been the competition ladder-leaders.
"Bendigo East is a quality side and been playing well as a team. We went there today knowing we had a big challenge, so to get the win was awesome," Hoskin said.
"We're still trying to find our right mix, but we are starting to gel really well."
Bendigo's Brayden Byrne has taken the mantle as the competition's No.1 rink, keeping its unbeaten record intact with a 29-15 win over Greg Podesta.
* Golden Square survived a major scare from Marong.
The promoted Panthers narrowly missed out on recording their first division one victory when they were beaten 72-70 by Square.
The improved Square has now strung together three wins in a row for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
* After losing its first three games Kangaroo Flat delivered the performance that may prove the result that ignites its season.
The Roos put their poor first month behind them to trounce Inglewood 96-50 at Inglewood, winning all four rinks.
* Castlemaine was unable to back up its impressive win against South Bendigo last week.
The Maine suffered an 18-shot loss to Eaglehawk, going down 95-77.
DIVISION 1
South Bendigo 86 def Moama 62.
Liam Crapper 24 def Cameron Keenan 11, Brad Holland 22 def Kevin Brennan 15, Max Rowley 21 def Brad Campbell 19, Matt Robertson 19 def Kevin Anderson 17.
Eaglehawk 95 def Castlemaine 77.
Dean Carter 24 def Peter Brain 19, Lachlan Bowland 22 def Lachlan Darroch 18, Simon Carter 30 def Rod Phillips 20, Tony Ellis 19 lt Greg Brain 20.
Golden Square 72 def Marong 70.
Gary Downie 19 def Chris Bramley 16, Travis Berry 14 lt Mark Dickins 21, Brad Marron 14 lt Andrew Whatley 20, John Berry 25 def Daniel Fulton 13.
Bendigo 75 def Bendigo East 67.
Mitch Hocking 10 lt Darren Burgess 28, Andrew Brown 20 def Josh Moloney 15, Brayden Byrne 29 def Greg Podesta 15, Luke Hoskin 16 def Aaron Tomkins 9.
Kangaroo Flat 96 def Inglewood 50.
Daryl Weymouth 35 def Lindsay Kelly 9, Travis Kelly 19 def Grant Jackson 15, Cameron Wilson 20 def Mal McLean 14, James McGillivray 22 def Rob Day 12.
.............................................
DIVISION 2
Strathfieldsaye 70 def Bendigo 61, Bendigo East 85 def White Hills 60, Harcourt 82 def Golden Square 65, Kangaroo Flat 76 def Eaglehawk 74.
.............................................
DIVISION 3
Strathfieldsaye 90 def Bendigo 59, Bendigo East 72 def North Bendigo 70, Serpentine 87 def Heathcote 81, Kangaroo Flat 85 def South Bendigo 77.
.............................................
DIVISION 4
Woodbury 96 def Castlemaine 64, Eaglehawk 97 def Bendigo East 64, Marong 96 def Golden Square 75, South Bendigo 82 def White Hills 71.
.............................................
DIVISION 5
Strathfieldsaye 98 def Castlemaine 63, Inglewood 77 def Calivil 72, Marong 78 def Dingee 67, Kangaroo Flat 101 def Campbells Creek 64.
.............................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 107 def South Bendigo 66, White Hills 76 def Bridgewater 68, Woodbury 83 def Bendigo 72, Kangaroo Flat 101 def Marong 63.
.............................................
DIVISION 7
Heathcote 57 def South Bendigo 51, Bendigo East 67 def Harcourt 50, Bendigo VRI 67 def Golden Square 59, Kangaroo Flat 61 def North Bendigo 49.
.............................................
DIVISION 8
Golden Square 70 def Woodbury 58, Kangaroo Flat def Campbells Creek (forfeit).
THE Moama lawn bowls duo of Cass Millerick and Cameron Keenan have both been selected in Australian Jackaroos squads for the next 12 months.
Bowls Australia's national selection panel has named its latest four national squads - the Jackaroos, Emerging Jackaroos, Pathways Jackaroos and Over 60's Jackaroos.
Millerick has been named in the Emerging Jackaroos squad and Keenan picked as part of the Pathways Jackaroos.
The Jackaroos squad features Bendigo's reigning Commonwealth Games men's singles gold medallist Aaron Wilson as well as Barrie Lester, who was born in Bendigo and grew up in Wedderburn.
With Keenan and Millerick playing with Moama, there will be a round of Bendigo weekend pennant later this month when there will be three national squad members playing in the competition.
Golden Square has announced that Lester will play in its round eight weekend pennant game against Bendigo East at home on Sunday, November 27.
Meanwhile, round five of midweek pennant will be played on Monday.
Division one - Inglewood v Eaglehawk, South Bendigo v White Hills, Bendigo East v Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.