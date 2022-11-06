Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Floods

VICSES Rochester Unit remembers hard work as town continues clean up from floods

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
November 6 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rochester SES members preparing for impending floodwater on October 14. Picture by Darren Howe

When Rochester flooded in 2011, the odds of it happening again were one-in-100, but last month after heavy rainfall, the town was once again flooded with widespread damage reported.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.