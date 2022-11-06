When Rochester flooded in 2011, the odds of it happening again were one-in-100, but last month after heavy rainfall, the town was once again flooded with widespread damage reported.
The town sits on the Campaspe River, and when a major flood occurs, there can be a significant number of homes affected, as well as commercial properties, businesses, schools, and other community infrastructure.
The 2011 flood swallowed 80 per cent of the township.
This time around and from the beginning of this weather event, the VICSES Rochester Unit, a crew of seven, received over 350 requests for assistance from local community members.
This included 204 floodwater joint rescue operations, undertaken in conjunction with local CFA brigades.
No property in the town was spared by the flooding, including the VICSES Rochester Unit facility, and the Rochester CFA Brigade facility.
Unit members, Judith Gledhill and Tim Williams, performed the sector command roles, triaging emergency calls and setting priorities for teams on the ground while the rest of the volunteers worked throughout the response area.
In the days before the flood, unit volunteers fronted community meetings, attended by hundreds of town folk, and readied thousands of sandbags using mechanical fillers, and sometimes just a shovel.
"Rochester has never experienced flooding like this, where there was not one dry street," Mr Williams said.
"My home was flooded, as were several colleagues, and many of the Country Fire Authority (CFA) volunteers we were working with.
"We just moved forward with the work and tried not to think about what was happening at home. We were evacuating people, so that's where our attention needed to be.
"The spirit of the community has been extraordinary; volunteering their time and resources, and making things happen. We couldn't be more pleased with the response."
For Ms Gledhill, her most memorable moment came two weeks later, at Elmore, as she waited in her vehicle at 4.30 am for a swift water rescue team to reach a couple stranded atop their vehicle.
It was then she noticed bubbles forming in the bitumen beneath her vehicle.
She and her crew were unable to reach the stranded vehicle as the water was too deep and too fast. The swift water rescue crew, activated from Bendigo, arrived 15 minutes later.
Ms Gledhill stayed, along with Victoria Police, in case the swift water crew needed assistance unloading their boat.
As they waited, they had to move their vehicle three times, advising the Police to leave the scene to escape the rising water.
At one point the bitumen rose in a huge bubble, which rolled away then disappeared.
"I had never seen that before," Ms Gledhill said.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
