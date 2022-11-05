Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Bendigo's Joyce Wallace remembers 'wonderful life' on 100th birthday

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 6 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joyce Wallace turned 100 on Sunday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

When you ask Joyce Wallace, she says she can't believe the wonderful years she's had.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.