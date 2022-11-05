When you ask Joyce Wallace, she says she can't believe the wonderful years she's had.
All 100 of them.
But they haven't all been easy.
After losing her parents at a young age, the now Bendigo local spent most of her childhood in an orphanage in Melbourne.
Once she left school at 14-years-old, Joyce began work in an underwear factory.
But between her hours at work, she managed to find time to go to dances, one of which is where she met her first husband Ben Hartley.
"We had one dance that night and in those days men just asked girls to go home with them," she said.
"Because we'd only danced once I said no, but I eventually gave in."
The couple married in 1942 while Ben was on leave from fighting in the war.
Joyce said being apart from her husband was one of her greatest challenges.
"I was more or less on my own," she said.
"I continued to work in the factory, that by that time had changed to making uniforms for soldiers, but it was difficult."
The couple had one son, Raymond, and Joyce took time to raise him before continuing to work.
Sadly, Joyce lost her Ben to tuberculosis, but she says it's important to think of the good times.
"I remarried later on in life to Jack Wallace, but I had two very happy marriages," she said.
Joyce said she spent her later years travelling with friends, playing a number of sports and spoiling her grand children, times she says were some of her favourite memories.
"I loved going on bus trips with who I would call my sister Mavis and a group of others," she said.
"We would go away for weekends or a fortnight at a time and have a really wonderful trip.
"I also loved taking my grandchildren on picnics and just spoiling them.
"I think you're so busy when you have children, but when the grandchildren come along you have a lot more time to spend with them."
When asked the age old question of the secret to making it to 100, Joyce says she wanted to have a different answer.
"I know everyone says they don't smoke or drink, but I did all of that," she said.
"I've had a good life and I think that's the way it should be for everyone."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
