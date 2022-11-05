What comes next after the rains, and what can we do to help?

Dear Subscribers,
As I sit here at the keyboard tapping away, the sounds of Bendigo's tenth Blues and Roots Music Festival can be heard not far away.
There's been a procession of music lovers making their way into the heart of the city this afternoon to enjoy some great music and equally great weather. Bendigo is alive.
And I'm grateful to those who put so much into the festival - especially festival founder and main man Colin Thompson and his family.
It's a fabulous time of the year in our city, and I've always thought Bendigo looks its best in the spring months.
This year - it's even greener than it normally is, and gardens everywhere have thrived on the record rains that fell last month.
Even the struggling pansies I nearly threw out a few weeks ago have sprung back to life and suddenly it looks like I have a green thumb!
But sadly, just 30 minutes or so up the road, it's a different story.
People in places like Newbridge, Bridgewater, Heathcote, Rochester and Echuca are not rejoicing.
Their communities have been devastated by the floods, and even as the waters slowly recede, there's not much joy but there is a lot of work to do.
Resilience is a word that has been bandied around a lot in recent days. We've heard about it first hand in Rochy, and it's the fuel that continues to drive this hard hit community as it slowly recovers from the worst floods in memory.
Slowly is also a word we've heard a lot - and in the case of frustrated Echuca locals, it seems the confluence of major flood levels in both the Murray and the Campaspe will ensure the waters remain at or above the moderate flood level for a few more weeks.
That's a cruel blow to people who were long ago over all of this, but the resilience that is Rochester will come to the good folk in Echuca as well.
In between and all around these towns, there are hundreds of tiny communities like Mitiamo, Tandarra, Dingee, Barnadown, Derby, Salisbury and many others.
When I was a kid I used to judge the quality of a roadmap by whether or not it included the farming area I grew up in. If Kelvin was not included, the map was clearly a dud.
Many of the rural places still bearing the slow tide of floodwaters on their way north towards the Murray have also been smashed.
Crops that just six weeks ago looked to be among the best ever are now sodden, stinking messes. Almost every other paddock has wet feet and farmers face an anxious wait to see what can be retrieved at harvest.
The rest of us sit, watch and read about about how so many people around us have been profoundly impacted by these unprecedented events.
It's simple.
Volunteer some time with an organisation like BlazeAid, donate money to any of the fundraising appeals being organised, and as whatever normal services might look like resume, get out to some of these places and show them some support.
Buy a meal, buy a coffee, buy a beer, get some fuel, do whatever you can and whatever you can afford.
And I hope that once the election is over, whoever is chosen to lead our state for the next four years gets out and about into some of these communities, not to talk, but to firstly listen.
Because cooperation and interaction between the three levels of government has never been more important than it's going to be in coming months and years.
Finally, thanks again for your support of the Addy, we do appreciate it.
Here's a few other highlights from a very busy week that was.
All the best,
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
