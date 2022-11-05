BDCA ROUND 1: Golden Square beat Dragons by one run in Weeroona Oval thriller

JUST as it did 12 months ago, Golden Square has opened its Bendigo District Cricket Association season with a win in a game decided on the final ball.
After a delay of four weeks because of wet weather, the 2022-23 BDCA season - to be again played as all one-day games - finally hit off on Saturday, with the extended wait proving well worth it for Golden Square.
The Bulldogs edged out Sandhurst by one run at Weeroona Oval in a game where the result ultimately came down to a final ball showdown between Square's Connor Miller and the Dragons' Kendrick Hatton.
Chasing Golden Square's 8-172, Sandhurst was 8-169 with one ball left in the match as Hatton took strike to Miller.
Needing three to tie or four to win, Hatton hit the ball to deep mid-wicket for two - it was fielded by Scott Trollope - as the Dragons finished at 8-171.
Ironically in round one last year Miller had been batting against Huntly-North Epsom when Square needed any score off the final delivery to win the game.
Miller calmly struck a boundary off the final delivery to win that match and on Saturday did his job with the ball with the game on the line.
"Connor closed the game out really well for us in that last over," Golden Square captain Liam Smith said.
"All six balls were basically yorkers, so the batsmen couldn't get under them... they were never going to hit a boundary off the balls he was bowling."
A game that ultimately went the full 90 overs had started with Square winning the toss and batting.
Opener Trollope (33) and veteran Scott Johnson (31 no.) - who is continuing a first XI career that started back in 1991-92 - were the leading run-scorers for Square.
The returning Taylor Beard (2-27) and spinners Hatton (2-25) and Kayde Howard (2-40) each took two wickets for the Dragons.
Similar to the Golden Square innings, Sandhurst had plenty of batsmen make starts, but only two get past 30 - Shane Robinson (36) and Beard (32).
Opener Ash Gray had looked in ominous touch early for the Dragons hitting two fours and a six in racing to 14 before he was caught in the deep by a diving Ben Derrick off Trollope (2-30).
Sandhurst had been 4-149 in the 41st over before falling to 8-164 with one over to play as Hatton (3 n.o.) joined recruit Liam Stubbings (10 n.o.) at the crease.
Needing nine to win or eight to tie off the final over to be bowled by Miller (0-37), the Dragons could muster just five singles of each of the first five balls and two off the final delivery to fall agonisingly short.
As well as his unbeaten 31 with the bat, spinner Johnson was also Square's leading wicket-taker with 3-32 off seven overs.
"Callum Tibbett (0-21) hurt his shoulder with about seven overs to go and he still had two overs left to bowl," Smith said.
"So we had to juggle our overs a bit at the end and Scooter (Johnson) just did what Scooter does; he bowled those two overs at the death that he otherwise wouldn't have and the way he bowled was super.
"He got the wicket of Nick Gladman (28) and ended up with three; he was unreal for us at the end.
"A win like today just gives us confidence; I realise we're not going to be the best team in the competition, but if we can gel like we did today and with such a good group of people, it goes a long way."
A highlight for Golden Square was 16-year-old spinner William Bowles (1-17) in his first XI debut taking his first wicket when he claimed the big scalp of Sandhurst captain Joel Murphy (29), who was caught by Derrick at deep mid wicket off the fourth ball of his first over.
Reigning premier Strathdale-Maristians picked up from where it left off last season, beginning its flag defence with a six-wicket win over Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park.
The Suns won with 55 balls to spare as they successfully chased down Kangaroo Flat's 7-183, answering with 4-186.
The win also doubled as a milestone day for Strathdale-Maristians' Linton Jacobs, who took the mantle as the new holder of the BDCA record for the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper.
Jacobs' catch of Daniel Barber off Jack Pysing (1-45) took him to 437 career first XI dismissals for the Suns, surpassing Eaglehawk's Matt Fitt, who had held the record since December of 2018 after overtaking Geoff Findlay (Strathdale-Maristians and Eaglehawk), who had taken it from ex-Sandhurst gloveman Ron Slattery, who had owned it from the late 1950s to 2000.
The Suns' run chase was set up by a 70-run opening stand between Daniel Clohesy (39) and skipper Cameron Taylor (28) and was later finished off with an unbroken 59-run partnership between Jack Neylon (52 n.o.) and James Vlaeminck (30 n.o.).
Neylon cracked seven boundaries in his 57-ball knock, while Vlaeminck's 30 came off just 25 balls with three fours.
The four Kangaroo Flat wickets were shared between stalwart Adam Burns (2-28) and leg-spinner Chris Barber (2-29).
Earlier, Chris Barber (0) was the first batsman dismissed in the BDCA for the 2022-23 season when the Roos' opener was bowled by Sam Johnston off the third ball of the match.
Fellow opener Daniel Barber got his season away with a brisk 47 off 42 balls that included three sixes and four fours.
The Roos had been 3-119 before falling 6-130, with English imports Jack Rutherford (23) and Daniel Pratt (6) among the three quick wickets to fall.
Needing to steady the innings, coach Brent Hamblin (31 n.o) and Campbell Smith (19) did just that with a 45-run partnership.
In what was an even performance with the ball, the Suns had five of their six bowlers pick up a wicket with Johnston (2-30) and spinner Ben DeAraugo (2-24) taking two apiece.
"It was a good team performance with contributors right across the board," Suns' skipper Taylor said.
"Jack (Pysing) probably didn't start the way he wanted to with the ball, but then came back and bowled a really good second spell, which was good to see.
"And Jack (Nelyon) and James (Vlaeminck) did a really good job at the end in keeping the scoreboard ticking over; it was pleasing the way they finished it off for us.
"It's obviously very pleasing to come out of the first week with a win. Often that first win can sometimes be the hardest one to get, so the sooner you get it, the better."
Darcy Hunter played a key role with bat and ball for Strathfieldsaye in the Jets' three-wicket win over Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
Firstly with the ball Hunter bagged 3-20 off seven overs of leg spin as the Power were bowled out for 135.
Hunter also had an impact in the field with a direct hit run out from point of Power opener Shane Gilchrist.
Fellow spinner Savith Priyan (3-37) also snared three wickets for the Jets, with the pair combining for six of the last eight wickets to fall.
The Power had been a solidly-placed 2-86 after winning the toss before losing 8-49 to be all out in the 41st over.
The bulk of the Power runs came from the trio of Ryan Grundy (36), Gilchrist (32) and captain Adam Ward (31 n.o.).
The Power looked to be in with a chance of defending their score when in reply they had the Jets 7-98 in the 21st over.
However, Hunter (37 n.o.) and Jack Stubbs (11 n.o.) thwarted the Power with an unbroken partnership of 40 as the Jets answered with 7-138 to win with 91 balls to spare.
"We made it hard for ourselves, but Darcy batted really well at the end with good support from Jack," Strathfieldsaye captain Ben Devanny said.
"From a bit of a dicey situation it was good to come out of it with a win.
"We know we bat fairly deep given Darcy is at No.8 and Jack at No.9 and we just needed someone to get that 30 or 40, which Darcy was able to do."
Earlier in the Jets' innings their run-chase had got off to a a flyer through openers Tim Wood (28) and Pat Felmingham (12), with Strathfieldsaye already having 41 runs on the board after just 2.2 overs.
In his return to the club after a season with Bamawm Lockington United, spinner Sandun Ranathunga claimed 4-22 off seven overs - the equal best figures of round one - with three of his scalps the top order trio of Wood, Felmingham and Devanny (5).
New Bendigo skipper James Ryan showed his class with the highest score on the opening day of the season in the Goers' win over White Hills at Scott Street.
Back at Bendigo after a stint with Essendon, No.3 Ryan scored 82 off 89 balls in what was the backbone of the Goers' 8-230 batting first.
Ryan struck seven boundaries and one six and was well supported by Joel Bothe (44), with the pair putting on 89 for the fifth wicket.
The Goers also had opener Xav Ryan (35) looking in good touch after he scored 35 of Bendigo's first 46 runs before being bowled by Demons' left-arm spinner Linc Jacobs.
Jacobs also took the wickets of James Ryan and opener Kyle Humphrys (8) as he finished with 3-32.
In reply the Demons were bowled out in the 43rd over for 186.
The Demons lost their last five wickets for just 17 runs having been 5-169 in the 38th over.
White Hills stalwart Gavin Bowles hit off his 23rd season of first XI cricket at the Demons with a half-century, compiling 51 off 69 with five fours and two sixes, while recruit Ben Irvine scored 37 on debut.
Dylan Johnstone (4-32) and Nathan Fitzpatrick (3-14) combined for seven wickets for the Goers, who made it four-consecutive wins against the Demons.
Eaglehawk began its campaign against the team that knocked it out of the finals last season - Bendigo United.
In the first sporting contest played at Harry Trott Oval since the opening of the new pavilion the Hawks defeated the Redbacks by 20 runs.
Having been a shaky 4-32 in the 13th over batting first, the Hawks battled their way to 119 in an innings where only skipper Nick Farley (23) made more than 20.
Redbacks' recruit Marcus Mangiameli had a big influence on debut, capturing 3-13 off eight overs.
Mangiameli needed just two balls to take his first wicket when he had the Hawks' Daniel Major (3) caught by Ashley Younghusband.
The Redbacks crumbled to 7-48 in the 26th over in their chase before being all out for 99 in the 44th over, with Farley (4-22) leading the way with the ball for the Hawks, while Cam McGlashan (2-18) set the tone by picking up the first two wickets.
No.9 Miggy Podosky (30) was the best with the bat for the Redbacks.
