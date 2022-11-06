Central and northern Victorians are being warned to watch out for scams as more and more people fall victim to crimes.
The Australian Banking Association (ABA) is encouraging farmers and small businesses to remain vigilant for potential scams following a significant rise in 2022.
Farm businesses between January 2 and August 31, have reportedly lost more than $1.2 million to scams, a rise of more than 20 per cent compared to this period in 2021.
Notably there has been a spike in scams around buying heavy machinery, which makes up over $1 million worth of total scam losses.
"These reported figures are likely the tip of the iceberg. With the number of scams for farmers and small businesses in regional areas increasing, there are some simple steps that can be taken to help protect people from scams," ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said.
"Services in Australia such as PayID, BPAY and e-invoicing will show who you're paying before you pay, ensuring you pay the correct person, before you make the payment."
Ms Bligh said protecting customers information and funds was the highest priority for banks and that they stand ready to help customers.
"Farmers and small businesses are encouraged to speak with their bank about the best way to protect their accounts and if they notice any suspicious activity or think they have been scammed, it's important to report this to their bank immediately," she said.
Tips to protect people and their businesses from scams:
"Unfortunately we've previously seen instances of scammers taking advantage of flood-impacted communities and targeting those most vulnerable," Ms Bligh said.
"Sadly, we all need to be on the lookout for those impersonating government, volunteer, insurance and other organisations and report scammers to Scamwatch."
The ABA supports initiatives which highlight risks and preventative steps as part of Scams Awareness Week (November 7 to 11).
