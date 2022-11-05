WNBL: Bendigo Spirit make first statement of season in win over Capitals

THE Bendigo Spirit produced the third highest score in their history as they opened their 2022-23 WNBL season with a 20-point victory over Canberra on Friday night.
The Spirit - who shape as the WNBL's big improvers this season under new coach Kennedy Kereama - defeated the Capitals 105-85 in Canberra.
Bendigo outscored the Capitals in all four quarters in what was a strong performance where they spread the load offensively with five players scoring in double figures.
Returning star Kelsey Griffin wasted no time reminding Bendigo Spirit fans what they had missed over the past four seasons in which she was playing for Canberra.
In her first game back for the Spirit, whom she last played for in 2017-18, Griffin poured in a game high 25 points, which included nailing six-of-eight three-pointers.
Griffin also hauled down 12 rebounds to complete a season-opening double-double, with the Spirit outscoring the Capitals by 36 points during the 35 minutes she was on court.
As well as the 25 points from Griffin, Abbey Wehrung (19), Alicia Froling (15), reigning WNBL MVP Anneli Maley (14) and Megan McKay (12) also kept the scoreboard ticking over the Spirit.
Griffin, Wehrung and Froling are all former players who have returned to the Spirit this season, as has WNBL games record-holder Kelly Wilson.
Back in Spirit colours for the first time since the 2019-20 season Wilson dished out a game-high nine assists to go with eight points.
Since joining the WNBL in 2007-08 the only higher scoring games for the Spirit in their 334-game history was 107 points against Perth on November 22, 2008, and 106, also against Perth, on October 14, 2017.
Before Friday night's impressive victory the Spirit had lost their previous four games against the Capitals by an average of 26 points.
"Any win on the road is a great win, especially in Canberra," Kereama said.
"I think the stat is something like Canberra has won 70 per cent of their games at home over the past five or so years, so to come in first-up, get a win and score 100 points is a start we're happy with.
"But we also know there's opportunities to still improve.
"I was a great offensive game to have almost seven players in double figures and we want to show we are a team that is very difficult to defend because we've got multiple weapons."
The Spirit shot 58 per cent fron the field (27-of-46), while Griffin (6-of-8) and Wehrung (3-of-4) were a combined 9-of-12 from three-point range.
Defensively the Spirit forced the Capitals into 18 turnovers, resulting in 23 Bendigo points.
