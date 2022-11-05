Bendigo Advertiser
WNBL: Bendigo Spirit make first statement of season in win over Capitals

By Luke West
Updated November 5 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 12:45pm
Kelsey Griffin had 25 points and 12 rebounds against Canberra on Friday night. Picture by Luke West.

THE Bendigo Spirit produced the third highest score in their history as they opened their 2022-23 WNBL season with a 20-point victory over Canberra on Friday night.

