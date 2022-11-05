Campaspe Shire Council has a new mayor following a meeting on Friday night.
Rob Amos was elected to take on the top job, along with Colleen Gates who was re-elected as deputy mayor.
Councillors at the meeting resolved both appointments would be for a one-year term.
Cr Amos thanked his fellow councillors for showing confidence in him to undertake the role.
He also thanked outgoing mayor Chrissy Weller, for her leadership to the council team across the past two years, particularly given the ongoing challenges of COVID and the more recent flood emergency.
"Our key focus will be supporting the community as we work our way through this flood event," Cr Amos said.
"We are experiencing the worst flood in more than 50 plus years, which has devastated many areas across our shire, and we must all work together and support our communities as we begin the long journey towards recovery.
"We need to harness the strength, spirit and pride we have in our community."
Cr Gates said she looked forward to continuing to support the mayor, councillors and community.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
