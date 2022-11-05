Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rob Amos takes on Campaspe Shire mayor, Colleen Gates re-elected as deputy

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 5 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Rob Amos will take on the role of mayor for at least the next year. Picture supplied

Campaspe Shire Council has a new mayor following a meeting on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.