Floods

Incident control update on flood situation in Echuca, Rochester and surrounds

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated November 5 2022 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
Floodwater in Rochester on October 15. Picture by Darren Howe

UPDATE, 12.35pm: Campaspe Shire Council is urging the community to prepare for the months ahead with predicted ongoing high river levels and further rain.

