UPDATE, 12.35pm: Campaspe Shire Council is urging the community to prepare for the months ahead with predicted ongoing high river levels and further rain.
Mayor Rob Amos said council had been advised through the Bendigo Incident Control Centre that Murray River levels will gradually drop across the coming week, however are expected to stay at major flood levels until later next week, then stay at moderate levels for several weeks after that.
Echuca Village and parts of Echuca still have Emergency Warnings in place, and at the moment are listed as "Not Safe to Return".
Torrumbarry and Gunbower are at "Watch and Act" and Rochester's warning has changed to "Stay Informed".
"We are really concerned for the wellbeing of our residents who continue to be flooded, or land locked," Cr Amos said.
"Residents who haven't sought help are strongly encouraged to do so. If staying in a flooded area, access to supports for day to day needs are limited, such as accessing food and medical supplies, disposing of household waste, accessing mail, impacts to sewerage or water supplies.
"While our staff are not authorised to enter flooded areas, or flood land locked areas, we are operating the Echuca Relief Centre. This is where our team can help those in need.
"Residents can come in and have a chat regarding the support services available to them."
Rochester was severely impacted by the Campaspe River with more than 1500 properties impacted.
Council said the Rochester Relief Centre is seeing around 400 people each day, seeking a range of assistance, from welfare agencies, insurance advice, and support agencies.
"The safety of our community is our priority," Cr Amos said.
"It's a team effort with our community and emergency services. And we know we have a long way to go."
The community can keep up to date with council information through Council's website, Facebook page, as well as regular flood situation updates which can be collected at customer service centres, or available online.
EARLIER: As major flood levels in the Murray River fall slowly, emergency services have warned Echuca residents standing floodwater will remain in the town for weeks to come.
The standing water remains after flooding inundated parts of the town from mid-October.
The Murray River peaked at 94.98 metres Australian Height Datum (AHD) on October 26 and remained at 94.66m as of 12pm Friday.
Incident Controller Brendan Lawson said this major flooding would remain in Echuca for up to two weeks, then moderate flooding for another two to three weeks.
"Because soil is already saturated, evaporation will be relied on to dry up this standing water," he said.
"This not only means high water levels will remain, but the water will lead to issues including mud, a smell and mosquitos."
Emergency services have been working hard in the area, but their current assessment of the situation is if the floodwater was to be removed, it would likely be quickly replaced by more floodwater because the water levels are still so high.
People who previously chose to stay in the evacuated flood area may like to consider options for assistance as their circumsances change over time.
The Echuca Relief Centre remains open for relief or general information needs and is located at the stadium at 244 High Street, Echuca.
Motorists received a boost yesterday when work took place to reopen to traffic on Ogilvie Avenue after emergency services determined the risk of flooding had reduced in the area.
Crews successfully cleared the road on Thursday evening to allow four lanes of traffic to again flow east to west through Echuca on the Northern Highway.
However until the road surface is cleared of all clay, a 40km/h speed restriction has been put in place and will be enforced by Victoria Police.
Meanwhile in Torrumbarry, the temporary emergency levee protecting the area has been assessed as sound by specialist engineers.
Mr Lawson said with water levels also falling, the number of crew members and machinery in the area was able to be reduced.
"Ongoing monitoring of the temporary emergency levee will continue at a lesser frequency, while maintaining the capacity to increase the number of crews and machinery if needed," he said.
"The temporary levee will remain in place at Torrumbarry until the threat of flooding is no longer an issue in the area."
Authorities have warned community members not to walk or conduct any recreational activities on top of the clay or dirt that form the temporary levees, to ensure the structures can continue to successfully protect communities from the high floodwaters.
Coliban Water has also advised the water in Echuca remains safe for all drinking, bathing and cleaning purposes and does not need to be boiled before use.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
