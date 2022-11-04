Bendigo Basketball Association announces 2023 Junior Classic dates

The dates have been set for the Bendigo Basketball Association's biggest annual event.
The association will hold the Bendigo Junior Classic next year starting January 26-28 during the Australia Day weekend.
Each year teams travel from across Victoria to compete, with plans in the works to hopefully see interstate and possibly teams from New Zealand in action for 2023.
"Without a doubt it's the biggest event that our association runs each year and we're very excited to have it on the calendar," BBA president Martin Spottiswood said.
"The junior classic always attracts strong representation from fellow basketball associations from across the state and hopefully in the works we're looking at hosting clubs from South Australia, Tasmania, NSW and possibly New Zealand."
The annual tournament is one of the biggest sporting events in Bendigo, attracting 10,000 people alone to the region in 2022 which includes 5,000 junior competitors in action across multiple of the city's venues.
Each year the BBA fields several Braves teams in the competition who strive to find success on their home courts.
However, despite the fierce rivalries on the court, the aim for the tournament is about much more - bringing the wider basketball community together to celebrate the sport they love the most.
"At the tournament held last January so many parents came to me to thank the BBA for just running the tournament as after years of COVID it put a form of normality back into their lives," Spottiswood said.
