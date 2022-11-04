BFNL: Hawks homecoming as Jarryn and Kallen Geary return to Canterbury Park

FORMER St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary is returning to his grassroots club Eaglehawk, joining the Hawks as an assistant coach for the 2023 Bendigo Football-Netball League season.
And in a further boost for the Hawks, Kallen Geary is also headed back to Canterbury Park following three premierships with Strathfieldsaye.
Jarryn, 34, called time on his AFL career at St Kilda earlier this year after playing 207 games with the Saints having initially been taken at Pick No.58 in the 2006 Rookie Draft.
Renowned for his leadership traits, Jarryn captained the Saints from 2017 to 2021, but endured a wretched run of injuries through that period, playing just 66 of a possible 107 games while skipper.
"It's huge for us having Jarryn back involved in the club as an assistant coach," Hawks coach Travis Matheson said on Friday.
"He is fully invested in the club and he's going all in; he will be at training, he will be at all our games and will have a significant impact around the place.
"I guess time will tell just how you measure having someone of Jarryn's experience involved at the club, but I know it has created a real buzz around not just the playing group, but also around the community as well.
I guess time will tell just how you measure having someone of Jarryn's experience involved at the club, but I know it has created a real buzz around not just the playing group, but also around the community as well- Travis Matheson
"I reckon it's hard to find words that do justice to what impact he can have working with our group."
As well as the AFL experience of Jarryn involved back at the club as an assistant, Matheson is equally excited to have signed Kallen given the coaching headaches he has caused him in games against Strathfieldsaye.
"Kallen is an enormously talented player and having watched a couple of the finals this year, he was still in the top couple of players out on the ground in those big games," Matheson said.
"One of his great assets is his versatility and what we'll look to do is make sure he gives us a good contribution throughout the year, but the main thing is he is primed and ready to go in September.
"He is the type of bloke who looks after himself really well and, again, it's great to have someone with the experience of Kallen joining us."
Included in the three premierships Kallen won with the Storm was the 2017 flag against Eaglehawk when he was awarded the Nalder Medal for best-on-ground.
Aiming to improve from a seventh-placed finish this season, the Hawks have also signed Lockington-Bamawm United's Marcus Angove.
Angove was a key cog in the Cats' premiership midfield this year and was one of their best players in September's Heathcote District league grand final win over Mount Pleasant.
"Marcus is keen to come in and have a crack and has a family connection with the club. He lives just around the corner from the ground, so we're rapt to have him on board," Matheson said.
The Hawks have also signed Jack Daley, who coached Calivil United this year, and his Demons' team-mate Jacob Greenwood as well as Golden Square's Dylan Hird, who was best-on-ground for the Bulldogs in this year's BFNL reserves grand final win over Gisborne with a five-goal bag in atrocious conditions at the QEO.
The first of the recruits the Hawks announced last week was ruckman/defender Connor Dalgleish from Montmorency.
The Hawks will begin pre-season training on Monday, November 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.