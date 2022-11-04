Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Hockey Central Victoria on the lookout for junior helpers for Hockey One League finals

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 4 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HCV will host the 2022 Hockey One League finals.

Hockey Central Victoria is on the lookout for dedicated volunteers to assist with the running of the 2022 Sultana Bran Hockey One League finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.