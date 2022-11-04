Hockey Central Victoria on the lookout for junior helpers for Hockey One League finals

Hockey Central Victoria is on the lookout for dedicated volunteers to assist with the running of the 2022 Sultana Bran Hockey One League finals.
Starting the weekend of November 19-20, Australia's best will head to Bendigo for a two-day finals series to determine both the men's and women's champions of 2022.
HCV needs help from junior hockey fans to undertake important roles such as being a mascot and collecting balls during the finals.
Mascots aged 6-11 years old will walk out with players at the start of each game, while kids aged 12-16 will take on the duty of collecting and replacing balls during each game.
Each volunteer will be given two free tickets.
The league includes seven teams from across Australia: Brisbane Blaze, Canberra Chill, Tassie Devils, HC Melbourne, Perth Thundersticks, Adelaide Fire and NSW Pride.
For further information please head to https://www.facebook.com/HockeyCentralVic. Note: Registration closes at 5pm Monday.
