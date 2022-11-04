La Trobe University is battling to increase the rural health workforce, encouraging more students to work and practice regionally while advocating the government to fund more enrolments.
Vice-chancellor professor John Dewar said students who study regionally were likely to stay in the communities they learned in.
"We know that 70 or 80 per cent of our graduates will go on to work in a regional setting. They'll pursue their lives and careers in regional Victoria," he said.
"That's so important because the needs of the regional health workforce are every bit, if not more, intense than they are in metropolitan areas.
"We desperately need students who want to commit themselves to being nurses, physios, occupational therapists and doctors in regional settings."
Professor Dewar said the struggle comes as the number of applicants far exceeds the number of places La Trobe can offer.
The biomedical science course receives 300 applications, however only 15 students can be accepted.
Professor Dewar said that was "nowhere near enough" and the number of offered spots "desperately" needed to be increased with more funding from governments.
Students undertaking the three-year bachelor of biomedical science at La Trobe University's campuses in Bendigo or Albury-Wodonga can go on to complete a four-year doctor of medicine at the University of Melbourne in Shepparton.
Professor Dewar said while the program worked well to retain regional professionals, he would love to see all seven years of the pathway delivered in Bendigo.
"But at the moment we're constrained by the funding [the] government will give us," he said.
"We're lobbying hard for more resources for the program. The demand is there, we attract amazing students and the need is there. I'm hoping all the ingredients will lead [the] government to support it."
For first-year students like Sunny Jijo, having the local pathway encourages them to stay in the regions once graduating.
"The best part about being rural is you're an individual in a group of individuals ... you're really close to your classmates, teachers and lecturers and that's how it's going to be in a rural workforce," she said.
"You're going to have people rely on you and the people who work in your team are going to be extremely close. That's always something that's incentivised in our rural community ... our training doctors may very well be our colleagues in the future."
Ms Jijo has grown up around La Trobe's campus, with her family moving from India when she was four.
Her mother, Dr Anita Zacharias, is an anatomy lecturer in Bendigo.
MORE STORIES:
Dr Anita Zacharias said she had seen first-hand the need to increase offerings for regional students.
"The opportunity for regional students is very limited at the moment as to what university's offer," she said.
"There's around 120 students enrolled in physiotherapy at the Bundoora campus, but we only have 34 students here. There's a big difference in the number of enrolments in most courses."
Dr Zacharias said one positive is the improved infrastructure at the Bendigo campus.
She said new engineering and technology building which includes an anatomy lab, a new pharmacy lab coming, and new technology in science labs "will be really exciting for future students".
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.