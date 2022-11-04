Bendigo Spirit hosts flood impacted communities at Sunday home game

Bendigo Spirit have invited local central Victorian communities that have been impacted by floods to the club's opening home-game this weekend.
Spirit will be hosting hundreds of basketball fans for a free day of fun on Sunday at Red Energy Arena when they take on Perth Lynx.
Families from Echuca, Rochester and Elmore will receive free bus transportation to and from the game, including complimentary entry and access to both pre-game and post-game functions.
The day will also give young Spirit fans the chance to get up close to their favourite players at pre-game activities from 1pm and also the chance to meet the squad after the game at 4pm.
Bendigo Spirit general manager of operations David Ingham said the club was thrilled to offer help to the local communities during this time.
"We hope we can entertain the communities from those flood-ravaged towns and give them a day to forget about the struggles of the past few weeks," he said.
"Our whole organisation wanted to help out those affected by doing some fundraising, which will hopefully help with the clean-up and assist the communities in returning to normal life."
During the course of the game there will be a series of fundraising initiatives, which have been supported by local businesses, with proceeds to be donated to the Bendigo Bank's flood appeal.
The new-look team under coach Kennedy Kereama start their 2022/23 WNBL season tonight on the road against the UC Canberra Capitals.
The home match on Sunday against the Lynx at Red Energy Arena begins at 2pm.
