Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Spirit hosts flood impacted communities at Sunday home game

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:29pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo-born Spirit star Piper Dunlop takes a shot during a pre-season clash against NZ. Picture by Luke West

Bendigo Spirit have invited local central Victorian communities that have been impacted by floods to the club's opening home-game this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.