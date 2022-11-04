12 teams to pad up in BDCA women's cricket season across two grades

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association women's competition will feature 12 teams this season playing in a first XI and second XI.
The competition was scheduled to get under way last Sunday with several new additions from last season, but like the rest of the BDCA grades has been frustratingly delayed because of wet weather.
However, the season will finally hit off this Sunday.
Joining the competition is White Hills and Bendigo City, while Strathfieldsaye and Golden Square have entered a second team.
Due to a lack of numbers Kangaroo Flat, which has been one of the power sides of women's cricket in recent years, has withdrawn from the competition, while the number of Strathdale-Maristians teams has been reduced from two to one.
The first XI competition will feature reigning premier Sandhurst, Bendigo, Bendigo Goers, Strathdale-Maristians, Golden Square, White Hills and West Bendigo.
The Dragons, who are coming off an undefeated season, will begin their premiership defence on Sunday against Strathdale.
The second XI is a development competition that will feature Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square, Bendigo City, California Gully and Strathfieldsaye Jets.
Newcomers Bendigo City will be captained by Pam Dawkins, who says the entire team will be made up of players playing cricket for the first time.
"We're really looking forward to participating in the competition," Dawkins said.
"We're still building our numbers, but the whole aim of the team is about promoting good health and good mental health... playing cricket, and any sport for that matter, is good in that regard.
"We're all newcomers to the game of cricket, so it's going to be a lot of fun learning as we go and we'll take it one game at a time."
Bendigo City plays its first game against California Gully at Albert Roy Reserve.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
FIRST XI
White Hills v Bendigo
at Epsom-Huntly
Sandhurst v Strathdale-Maristians
at Ewing Park
West Bendigo v Bendigo Goers
at Ken Wust Oval
Golden Square bye
SECOND XI
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
at Tannery Lane
Bendigo City v California Gully
at Albert Roy Reserve
Strathfieldsaye Jets bye
Games start 10am.
Saturday's round six games in the Upper Loddon Cricket Association:
Arnold v Bridgewater
Kingower v Boort-Yando
Wedderburn bye
Ladder:
1. Boort-Yando - 18
2. Arnold - 15
3. Wedderburn - 12
4. Kingower - 9
5. Bridgewater - 6
