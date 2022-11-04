Bendigo Advertiser
Government pledges $1.2m to rebuild Raywood CFA station

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 11:30am
Raywood CFA's current shed. Picture by Noni Hyett

The state government has pledged $1.2 million to rebuild the CFA station at Raywood if re-elected.

