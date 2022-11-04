The state government has pledged $1.2 million to rebuild the CFA station at Raywood if re-elected.
The funding commitment was announced by the Deputy Premier and member for Bendigo East, Jacinta Allan, on Friday morning.
The election commitment comes after the government announced on Wednesday that $15 million had been allocated for a brand new joint CFA-SES fire station at Heathcote and last week that $8 million had been set aside to rebuild combined CFA-SES facilities at Rochster.
Ms Allan said the investment would provide the volunteer firefighters, "the tools and equipment they need to safely respond to emergencies" and "deliver a new, modern station so volunteer firefighters have the facilities they need to keep our community safe".
She said the funding was part of a government initiative to provide more than 50 new and upgraded fire stations across the state.
The government had also recently provided nearly $170 million for improved facilities and equipment across the state's regions, Ms Allan said, including a nearly $139 million investment to replace radios, $19 million to clean up the CFA training site at Fiskville and establish a redress scheme and $10 million for driver training and fleet upgrades.
