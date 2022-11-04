Recent severe weather events and flooding across the country have brought the topic of climate change back to the forefront, with many wondering what they can do for the planet and how to live a more sustainable lifestyle.
Bendigo TAFE's charismatic sustainability teacher and co-ordinator Will Dalgliesh - who has met teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg - is teaching his students exactly how to do that through a combination of theoretical and practical exercises.
Mr Dalgliesh has worked for the institution for six years teaching sustainability, but prior to that held various jobs, including in advertising at a fashion magazine in Singapore.
The teacher realised the magazine industry - like many other industries - just wasn't sustainable.
"That's just one of many situations where I would get a job and then realise that every workplace is just on a path of consumption that is just out of control, and based upon things that aren't sustainable," he said.
As a sustainability teacher, Mr Dalgliesh teaches his students about recycling, dumpster diving and composting.
"We're teaching sustainability in the workplace," he said.
Mr Dalgliesh said everything students learnt they could take back to their workplace and bosses, hopefully influencing cultural, structural, and policy change within that workplace.
He said he teaches his students about baselines and benchmarks.
A baseline is a record of each school or institutions resource use when they start a sustainability program. A baseline provides a starting point to measure each school's resource usage and shows progress in reducing resource use over time.
Benchmarks for waste, water and electricity are set as targets for schools to achieve.
"We actually know ... where we're at right now," Mr Dalgliesh said.
"And we've got to look at what product or service we're providing, and then look at the wastes.
"And so once you've done that, it might not be right the first time, but within three years, we'll get it right.
"But getting our head around how to do an audit is probably the first thing."
Mr Dalgliesh said it was all about challenging our own attitudes and behaviours.
The sustainability enthusiast has also undertaken a new role at Bendigo TAFE as a sustainability co-ordinator to make the institution more sustainable and meet regulatory benchmarks.
"We have checks and balances that we now need to have to start to meet," he said.
Mr Dalgliesh said as a sustainability co-ordinator, he helps individuals feel a sense of ownership and power to embrace their own sustainability - which means something different to everyone.
"I've actually just got to facilitate and support others on their journey," he said.
"Every journey is different but they all relate back to sustainability.
"And this is a big picture thing ... and what inspires me is that people who come from a various range of type of learning abilities can get something like this and can actually be the catalyst for change."
