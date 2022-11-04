Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo TAFE'S Will Dalgliesh teaches students and organisation about sustainability

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated November 4 2022 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Recent severe weather events and flooding across the country have brought the topic of climate change back to the forefront, with many wondering what they can do for the planet and how to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.