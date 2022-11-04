LAWN BOWLS: Burgess rolls to 300-game milestone for Bendigo East

HE hasn't played his entire bowls career there, but for Darren Burgess, Bendigo East will always be home.
And it's at East's Lansell Street green on Saturday where Burgess will celebrate a milestone day when he plays his 300th division one game for the club when the Beasties take on Bendigo in round five of the weekend pennant season.
It's a bowls career that has been going for 35 years, with Burgess having first taken the sport up as a 21-year-old back in the late '80s.
"I started off out here at East in what was then C2, which would be the equivalent now of what is division eight," Burgess recalled this week.
"I had played a bit of cricket at Kangaroo Flat and Sandhurst bowling some leggies, but found it hard to get to training because of work, so Dad (Stan), who was a very good bowler, said why don't you come down and have a go at bowls?
"I played half a year in the C2, went up to the A2 the following year and then into the A1 team in the third year.
"I've always said that people who have played a bit of footy and cricket, which I did back in the day, and have that hand-eye co-ordination tend to make pretty reasonable lawn bowlers.
"I was very fortunate to learn off guys like Mel Boyd, Alby Clough and Dad was skipping here in the A1 at the time, so it was a really good grounding that I had.
"I led for Dad there for a while and that was great."
Burgess has an envious record of premiership success at Bendigo East having been part of nine division one premierships with the club, while there's also a division two flag on his CV.
Among Burgess' nine division one flags was a three-peat between 2010 and 2012 when he skippered in each of the grand final wins - all of which came against Eaglehawk.
"I think those 10 flags came in a span of about 23 years, so I've been fairly spoiled it's fair to say," Burgess said.
I think those 10 flags came in a span of about 23 years, so I've been fairly spoiled it's fair to say- Darren Burgess
As well as his success on the greens at Bendigo East, which also includes a club championship, Burgess has also spent time playing with Essendon, Kangaroo Flat and Eaglehawk in a career he has at a guess would be up around the 450-460 game mark.
Burgess' four-year stint at Essendon included winning a Bowls Victoria metropolitan pennant premier division premiership in 2016 alongside five other bowlers from Bendigo - Matt Wilson, Aaron Tomkins, Peter Loe, Nathan Wilson and Cameron Wilson.
"That was obviously a fantastic achievement and that was all about going down to try to test myself against the best," Burgess said.
Prior to returning to Bendigo East this season, Burgess had spent the previous four years playing with Eaglehawk - the first season in 2018-19 that, ironically, ended in a grand final loss to the Beasties.
The move to Eaglehawk for Burgess was a chance to play alongside good mates Tony Ellis and Russell Simmonds, but the pull to return home to Bendigo East was always strong.
"This is always going to be home," Burgess said.
"The move out to Kangaroo Flat back in 2008 was to go and have a bit of a change and then Essendon was to have a crack at premier league and Eaglehawk was to play with some good mates.
"But this is home and I'm really enjoying being back. Getting to 300 games is a good achievement and to still be going along OK now at the age of 56 is good.
"I've been very fortunate that I have never missed a game due to injury... I nearly did last year with my back, but Tony (Ellis) was able to talk me into playing that day."
Burgess' Bendigo East has made a solid start to the Bendigo weekend pennant season to be sitting on top of the ladder undefeated with wins over Castlemaine, Kangaroo Flat and Inglewood following a rare absence from the finals last season.
The rink skippered by Burgess has won two of its three games so far.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.