Weekend cricket teams - Bendigo District Cricket Association round 1

1st XI (vs. White Hills)
James Ryan (c), Malin Adikari, Joel Bothe, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey Goodwin, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Xav Ryan, Declan Slingo
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Scott Dole (c), Bailey Evans, Bailey George, Robert Glen, Harper Hodgens, Dylan Lovell, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Lachlan Nemet, Lachie Nicholson, Oliver Ryan, Wayne Saunders, Aidan Goddard
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Jake Thrum (c), Darcy Mills, Riley Treloar, Harrison Donegan, Wil Pinniger, Marcus Mangiameli, Henry Edwards, Will Thrum, Ashley Younghusband, Samuel Langley, Miggy Podosky
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Marcus Smalley (c), Joshua Thurston, Adam Rady, Nicholas Williamson, Nicholas Crawford, Hugh Behrens, Tobie Travaglia, Billy Bassett, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin, Dylan Waters, Brenden Younghusband
1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Nicholas Farley (c), Cory Jacobs, Cameron McGlashan, Angus Chisholm, Dylan Cuttriss, Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, Fletcher Good, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Thomas Saker (c), Rhys Smith, Tain Piercy, Jacob Murley, Mitchell Graham, Matt Ford, Sam Fitt, Samuel Williams, Michael Peters, Taj Taylor, Harvey White, Fletcher Runnalls
1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Liam Smith (c), Jack Keating, Scott Trollope, Jackson Adams, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Connor Miller, Callum Tibbett, William Bowles
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Mathew Christie (c), Scott Ross, Jamie Bysouth, Luke Baird, Joseph Doolan, Lachlan Saunders, Mitchell Kemp, Sarah Mannes, Jimmy Wilkinson, Wasik Ajmain, Lachlan Ross
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Adam Ward (c), Ryan Grundy, Sandun Ranathunga, Abe Sladden, Jack Wilson, Shane Gilchrist, Flynn Campbell, Josh Simpson
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Ben Hilson (c), Denis Grinton, Mitchell Billings, Brayden McHeyzer-Bacchin, Ethan Oaten, connar pearson, Tommi Raukola, Santosh Tata, Joshua Dowsing
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Riley Burns, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Caydyn Kearin (c), Dylan Achison, Sean Bell, Robert Brown, Noah Cain, Liam Hastie, Daniel Healey, Brodie Newman, Luke Wight, Jake Wight, Oliver Scholes, Bradley Thomas
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Joel Murphy (c), Shane Robinson, Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Ben Leed, Liam Stubbings, Kayde Howard, Nick Gladman, Jack Ryan
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Alex Winfield (c), Ben Yarwood, Joel Schneider, Fraser McKinstry, Reece Yarwood, Ashlie Harvey, Logan Kirkwood, Andrew Brown, Zachary Sims, Benjamin Evans
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Cameron Taylor (c), Matthew Wilkinson, Grant Waldron, James Vlaeminck, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Ben Devanny (c), Pat Felmingham, Tim Wood, Nayana Fernando, Chathura Damith, Darcy Hunter, Jack Stubbs, Savith Priyan, Patrick Dillon
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Matt Newbold, Marc Sherwell, Mason Horne, Kristian Rogers, Bayden Hunter, Jett Grundy, Cooper Watson
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Lincoln Jacobs, Brodie McRae, Reilley Porter, Wian Van Zyl, Nicholas Wharton
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Tom Schultz (c), Jayden Sheean, Darcy Irwin, Justin Slattery, Kyle Patten, Thomas Piazza, Nicholas Wallace, William Sexton, Harry Ukich, Nicholas Lowes, Xavier Dunham, Patrick Egan
