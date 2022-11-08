Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Support needed to shrink NAPLAN achievement gap for Indigenous students

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 8 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Average Indigenous achievement in the recent NAPLAN tests was frequently around two years behind the average non-Indigenous achievement. Picture by Pixabay

A state government spokesperson says there is more to do to narrow the gap between Indigenous students and their non-Indigenous peers following the recent release of NAPLAN results.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.