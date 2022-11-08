A state government spokesperson says there is more to do to narrow the gap between Indigenous students and their non-Indigenous peers following the recent release of NAPLAN results.
Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) chief executive David de Carvalho said while some NAPLAN data should be interpreted with caution, due to low participation rates across the country, the achievement between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students remained too large.
In reading and writing in years five, seven and nine, and in years seven and nine numeracy, the average achievement for Indigenous students was below the average achievement for non-Indigenous students two grades below.
Close to half of Indigenous students in year nine writing did not reach the national minimum standard (NMS), compared with 13.9 per cent of non-Indigenous students in what was itself a record low.
Among Indigenous students, more than a quarter of year nines did not meet the reading NMS, more than a quarter of year fives and sevens did not reach the writing NMS, and more than a quarter of year seven did not reach the numeracy NMS.
READ MORE:
Mr de Carvalho said in some jurisdictions with high proportions of Indigenous students, participation rates were lower than 60 per cent.
"While we've seen some increases this year in writing for year nine Indigenous students, in grammar and punctuation for year seven and some pleasing longer term positive trends for indigenous students in years three and five writing, year nine spelling, year five grammar and punctuation and year nine numeracy, the data has to be used with caution as participation rates across the country were low," Mr de Carvalho said.
"The achievement gap in NAPLAN between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students is still too large and we all need to continue to focus on closing that."
A Victorian government spokesperson agreed closing the gap was vital.
"Supporting our First Nations students to achieve excellence in literacy and numeracy is our priority and while some progress has been made, closing the achievement gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students remains a challenge across the country," the spokesperson said.
"The performance of Aboriginal students in year seven and year nine reading improved this year, and the gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal students for year seven and year nine reading was reduced but there is still substantial work to be done to ensure the gap is removed."
READ MORE:
In Victoria, the strategy for improving education access, inclusion and outcomes for Aboriginal learners is outlined in Marrung: Aboriginal Education Plan 2016-2026, with $86.3 million invested since its release.
Some of the identified goals sit alongside the aims of the Victorian Aboriginal Affairs Framework 2013-2018 (VAAF), and include to retain Aboriginal students in school to year 10, improve school attendance rates and improve the rate of young people aged 18 to 24 transitioning to employment or further education.
The government will also roll out mandatory phonics checks for all grade one students from next year to ensure vulnerable students get help as early as possible.
The state has also delivered $3.7 million to begin a state-wide consultation and co-design process involving 45 Koorie education roundtables that will deliver community-led changes in schools with Aboriginal voices at the heart of reform.
READ MORE:
A number of Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations (ACCOs) and Traditional Owner Groups have also hosted community-led conversations on furthering self-determination in schools and across the education system.
Within the classroom, the recently updated Australian curriculum has benefited from the input of First Nations educations in the aim to better engage all students.
"The curriculum seeks to deepen students' understanding of First Nations Australian histories and cultures, and includes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Histories and Cultures cross-curriculum priority with a range of content that recognises the experiences and perspectives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," Mr de Carvalho said.
This includes new content to deepen student understanding of First Nations Australian history and cultures, and to bring Indigenous contexts to science and humanities subjects.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.