Daniels returns to Pelicans line-up in overtime loss to LeBron's Lakers

DYSON Daniels returned to the New Orleans Pelicans' line-up in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA on Thursday.
The Lakers won 120-117 in Los Angeles after Daniels had the chance with 1.4 seconds left in regulation time to ice the game for the Pelicans at the free throw line.
With the Pelicans leading 111-108 with 2.8 seconds remaining, Daniels grabbed a defensive rebound off a missed three-pointer from the Lakers' Lonny Walker.
Daniels was then fouled with 1.4 seconds left on the clock and had the chance to put the Pelicans up by five points.
However, Daniels missed both free throws, before the Lakers forced the game into overtime with a buzzer-beating three-pointer in the corner from Matt Ryan.
Daniels returned for the Pelicans after missing their previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers with an ankle sprain.
The 19-year-old played 16.06 minutes of game time, finishing with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot on Lakers' superstar LeBron James during the third quarter.
The Pelicans are now 4-3 through seven games.
