The Kangaroo Flat Handmade Market is on again, showcasing about 40 stalls of local handmade talent.
This market will have something for everyone, from jewellery to foods, to childrens items and art.
There will also be food vans on site and coffee.
Where: Rotary Gateway Park, opposite APCO, High Street, Kangaroo Flat.
When: Saturday, November 5, from 9am to 2pm.
The ever-popular Moonlight Market is back this weekend showcasing some of the best handmade and locally owned market stalls in Bendigo.
This event will feature musicians from the Bendigo Blues & Roots Music Festival.
There will also be various delicious foods, a licensed bar and many market stalls with something for everyone.
Where: Dai Gum San, Chinese Museum Precinct, Bridge Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, November 5, from 5pm.
Take a drive to Castlemaine this weekend and purchase some of the best produce that the region has to offer.
There will be fresh fruit and vegetables; meats and cheeses; homemade cakes, jams; chocolates; wine and beer; plants, livestock; and much, much more.
Where: Western Reserve, Forest Street, Castlemaine.
When: Sunday, November 6, 9am to 1pm.
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
