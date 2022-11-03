Stanley aims to keep thrills coming with El Salto

BENDIGO trainer Brent Stanley is expecting a bold showing from his Bendigo Cup day winner El Salto at Flemington on Saturday.
The five-year-old gelding's last start 1100m benchmark 64 win provided the Group-winning trainer and former jockey one of the absolute thrills of his racing career.
It was his first as a trainer with his 18-year-old son Jett in the saddle and in his own words post-race, 'a very special moment'.
Rising in grade to a benchmark 80, Stanley sees plenty of positives for El Salto, who has fared well in previous trips to racing headquarters.
"He's thriving on racing and it was a good win last start," he said.
"It was obviously very emotional with Jett having his first winner for me.
"He's done nothing to suggest he won't be competitive. His last time down the Flemington straight (in January) he got beat a nose and failed on protest, but should have won the race.
"He has had three starts at Flemington for two seconds, so he likes the track."
The son of Written Tycoon and Ella Listo will be ridden for only the second time in his career by champion jockey Damien Oliver.
Their previous effort together produced a third behind Midwest over 955m at Moonee Valley earlier this year.
It was the fifth of six wins from seven starts in that campaign by the speedy Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained Midwest, who was in obvious rare form.
Going into the fourth and final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, Stanley said El Salto's barrier one draw should not pose problems.
"The rail will be out and obviously with the track firming, that will suit him as well," he said.
"Whether the track is under water or like cement, he likes everything.
"All going well he will sit in behind them and be attacking the line home.
"He's far from a good thing as I thought he would be last week, but he should go well."
Following Champion Stakes day at Flemington, Stanley will head to Benalla on Sunday with three runners and is particularly bullish about the chances of Serenaur and Dexa Bill, who was third on the Ballarat Synthetic over 1500m late last week.
Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo trainer Pat Cannon will also be a part of the action at Flemington on Saturday with Shultzy.
The consistent five-year-old gelding showed a ton of heart to finish a close-up fourth in the 1600m benchmark 70 on Bendigo Cup day under a big weight.
A solid campaign from Shultzy has produced a win and a pair of seconds and only one finish outside the top four.
He will be ridden by Craig Newitt, on a high from his Kyneton Cup (2200m) victory aboard the Liam Howley-trained Station One.
