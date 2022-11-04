HDFNL: Gun Riddell league forward among four recruits for improving Saints

HAVING taken a major step forward this year, Heathcote has added four pieces that it hopes will help put an end to the club's Heathcote District league finals drought.
The Saints under first-year coach Andrew Saladino are coming off their most competitive season in the HDFNL since last playing finals in 2013 and have been busy on the recruiting front as they aim to build on their sixth-placed finish of this year.
The Saints' forward line will have some extra firepower added to it with the signing of Corey Grindlay from Wallan in the Riddell District league.
Grindlay finished second in the RDFL goalkicking this year with 68 and was also voted the Player of the Year by the senior coaches.
"Corey is a superstar of a player and is coming off a really good season in the Riddell league this year with his 68 goals," Saladino said this week.
"To be honest, I wasn't expecting to land someone like him, but fortunately, he's really good friends with a few of the other Wallan boys we managed to get last year.
"It looked at one stage like he was keen to have a crack in the VFL, so he's a ripper that we've signed and is definitely going to add to our forward line.
"He's a mid-sized forward and one of those tricky match-ups who is good on the ground, but can also get up in the air and take a good grab as well.
"I think the big grounds will suit him in this competition."
Also joining the Saints from Wallan is defender Lachlan Inness.
"Lachie is a versatile player who played down back for Wallan in their senior side, but is the type of player who can play all over the ground," Saladino said.
"We've also got Callum Birch from Wallan as well. He captained Wallan's under-19 team to a premiership this year and is a very good young player.
"His brother Liam plays for us and he was keen to come across, so it's good to have Callum on board as well."
While the Wallan trio of Grindlay, Inness and Birch are all new to the club, there is a familiar face returning to Barrack Reserve with midfielder Liam Jacques back at Heathcote following stints at Bridgewater and Golden Square this year.
"Jacquesy is a Heathcote local and had a good year at Golden Square in what was a really strong side," Saladino said.
"He is going to provide a bit of toughness for us in the midfield and is someone who will fly the flag for us a bit, which is something we probably didn't have last season.
"He is a quality player who we're looking forward to seeing back in Heathcote colours.
"At this stage we've lost a couple of our Melbourne-based players in Matt Mikic and Ryan Bailey, but apart from that everyone else has signed back on.
"The challenge for us was going to be keeping the list together and we've been able to do that as well as add in some quality players and, hopefully, a few more still to come over the next few weeks."
The Saints' best and fairest this year was star midfielder-forward Braden Padmore in his first season at the club.
Padmore was also the joint runner-up in the league's Cheatley Medal.
