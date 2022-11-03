LVFNL Panthers pounce on premiership-winning coach

MARONG'S quest to take the next step in LVFNL netball will come under the direction of a premiership-winning coach.
The Panthers have appointed former Elmore head-coach Sue Borserio to continue the revival that gained plenty of traction in 2021 and 22 under Bianca Garton.
Marong broke a 10-year drought by qualifying for A-grade finals in 2021, but never got the chance to play when they were cancelled due to COVID-19.
The Panthers got their first taste of finals action in more than a decade this year, ending the minor round season in third spot before losing both of their finals against runners-up Mitiamo and Calivil United.
Borserio joins the club after coaching Natte Bealiba to A-grade and B-grade flags this year in the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
Despite being hit by injuries late in their campaign, the Swans defeated Lexton 50-35 to claim the A-grade premiership and Carisbrook 33-20 in B-grade.
Borserio, who helped laid the foundations for Elmore's drought-breaking HDFNL A-grade premiership in 2022, coaching the Bloods from 2018-21, and previously led Kangaroo Flat to a pair of 17-and-under grand final wins, is rapt to be back coaching closer to home and at a club she has links to and is certain is on an upwards trend.
"It will be great to now be travelling from my home in Huntly to Marong, a 30 minute trip, compared to a three-hour round trip to Natte-Bealiba. Although, it was worth the trip to win the double premiership and make amazing friends," she said.
"I really respect the Loddon Valley league and how organised the league is during the season and in particular their finals.
"With regards to Marong, my late father-in-law Stan Borserio was involved on the committee there during the 90s and he had a great love of the family environment.
"My husband and I also met at the club playing football and netball, so we have family ties to the club's history."
Having kept close tabs on all of the Loddon Valley, Heathcote and Bendigo leagues while coaching at Natte Bealiba, Borserio feels the Panthers are well placed to capitalise on the gains of their past few seasons.
"I feel I can provide the skills to all the players and coaches - we need to be better," Borserio said.
"I love finals and I love the excitement of playing them, I enjoy the challenge.
"We will train in our A/B and C/C-reserve squads and teams will picked weekly from the squads. Players who are dominating weekly will get opportunities to step up to higher grades.
"Our key to success will be having great communication within our coaching group and players with a top down approach. We will field our best players in A grade down and our best combinations will be played.
"Our aim is to have every team in finals. Essential basic skills will be blanketed across the entire club ensuring all players are ready to be challenged.
"At Marong, we want to be known for being a highly skilled group of players, but more important clean to the ball and great sportsmanship."
Borserio was not afraid to admit she was leaving Natte Bealiba with a heavy heart, but is buoyed by a bright future at Malone Park.
"Natte is the most amazing club I've ever been at, so many similarities to my beloved Elmore," she said.
"Family and friendship comes first at Natte, it is the most inviting club with the most amazing volunteers and the lifeblood of the community.
"The only reason I'm not still there is the travelling time. It was a long season, the first back after COVID years, and finals added another five weeks to the season.
"I was very excited to think about taking them to another premiership in 2023 with their talented junior players coming through to A grade, adding to the already experienced players.
"But I have opted to leave and coach closer to home.
"I'm sure Natte will be a force again next year with the talent they have."
The Panthers will hold a meet the coach and fitness session and dinner and drinks at the Ulumbarra Theatre on Thursday, November 17, at 6pm.
For details, visit the Marong Football Netball Club Facebook page.
