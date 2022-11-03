Fergus Greene earns second crack at AFL career after joining Hawthorn

FORMER Bendigo Pioneer and Sandhurst forward Fergus Greene has been given a second chance at an AFL career after being signed by Hawthorn as part of the delisted free agency period.
Greene has spent the past two years playing with Hawthorn's VFL affiliate, Box Hill.
The 24-year-old was runner-up in the VFL goalkicking this year with 53 from 17 games, following on from the 30 goals he kicked for Box Hill from nine games in 2021.
Greene was selected in a forward pocket in the 2022 VFL Team of the Year.
Greene kicked at least four goals in eight games for Box Hill this year, with a season-high of six against Werribee in round 17.
"We're really thrilled to have secured the services of Ferg; he's an exciting player with a lot of potential," Hawthorn national recruiting and list manager Mark McKenzie said on Thursday.
"We identified we needed more forward line support and Ferg's attributes suit the way Sam (Mitchell, senior coach) and our coaching group want to play.
"With some exposure already at AFL level and a really impressive two seasons in the VFL, we believe Ferg will be a great fit for our young and developing group."
Greene previously spent four years at the Western Bulldogs after being selected with pick 70 in the 2016 National Draft.
Greene played five senior games for the Bulldogs late in the 2018 season and kicked one goal in each of his five matches against Port Adelaide, St Kilda, North Melbourne, Carlton and Richmond.
Greene, who has signed a one-year deal, joins Hawthorn off the back of the rebuilding Hawks finishing 13th this year.
