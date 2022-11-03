Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Nationals members meet with local Rochester businesses to discuss flood recovery

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 3 2022 - 6:24pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leader of the federal Nationals David Littleproud met with local Rochester business owners to discuss the ongoing recovery from the recent floods. Pictures by Darren Howe

A delegation of Nationals MPs visited Rochester on Thursday to show their support for the devastated community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.