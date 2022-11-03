A delegation of Nationals MPs visited Rochester on Thursday to show their support for the devastated community.
Federal leader David Littleproud said recovery efforts for Rochester will involve all levels of government working together.
"It's important we keep coming back," he said. "I took my time to come to make sure there's some healing and to give the community the opportunity to try and get back on their feet.
"Governments from all levels have worked hard to make sure we're getting back to some level of normality the best we can."
Mr Littleproud was joined by Member for Nichols Sam Birrell and Member for Murray Plains Peter Walsh, who will fight for his state seat at this month's election.
"What we want to do now is work with the community, how it recovers, how businesses get re-opened, how the town starts to get going again," Mr Littleproud said.
"Rochester is a very proud community, they are grateful for the help but they want to help themselves get going again .
The MPs met with local business owners who have had to close their shops and deal with loss of trade due to residents currently living out of town.
Mr Walsh said governments will do what they can to get people to return to the town, and it's important money spent on Rochester's recovery stays local.
"The key thing with the building and recovery is making sure the purchases made to do that come out of the town," he said. "We don't want all the materials coming from Bendigo or further away, we want the recovery to base their spending in town so businesses get going again."
Mr Littleproud likened Rochester's recovery to Lismore, New South Wales and said the federal government should extend the deadline for business activity statements and put money into the accounts of flood-affected residents.
He said the government needs to be "courageous to build mitigants like dams to catch water".
"We're a smart country but we've got to have the courage to back ourselves with the science and technology that's there," he said. "We will get events that bring large quantities of water, the way to mitigate that is not always just diversion, it's about storing and moving on when it's safe to do so."
He said households should be given money to lift the height of their homes.
"Those are the practical things we need to do," he said. "We need to work with state and local governments to make sure that when they hold the planning pen, they make sure they use common sense and they don't put people in harms way by allowing development of areas that are in harms way."
