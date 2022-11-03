Bendigo Advertiser
Labor member promises $50,000 for Pride and queer arts festival events

By Jenny Denton
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:19pm, first published November 3 2022 - 2:00pm
Pride festival organisers John Richards and Chris Butler with local MP Maree Edwards wave the flag for a $50,000 funding pledge.

Bendigo Queer Arts Festival organisers John Richards and Chris Butler were on hand to welcome an election commitment of $50,000 by member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards on Thursday.

