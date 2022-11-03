Australian Open trophies to be on show in Castlemaine on Friday

THE Australian Open men's and women's singles trophies will be on show in Castlemaine on Friday as part of the Culture on Court program.
Culture on Court is being jointly hosted by Tennis Victoria, Buldau Yioohgen and the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-Operative at the Castlemaine Lawn Tennis Club.
Culture on Court is a community event that mixes culture with tennis in a culturally safe and fun environment.
The program provides participants with the opportunity to hone their tennis skills and experience cultural activities, including a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and digeridoo playing.
Culture on Court coincides with the Australian Open on the Road trophy tour in which the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup (men's singles) and Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (women's singles) is visiting more than 20 regional towns across Victoria ahead of next year's Australian Open, which starts on January 16.
Friday's Culture on Court and Australian Open on the Road events will be held between 10am and 2pm at the Castlemaine Lawn Tennis Club in Hargreaves Street, Castlemaine.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.