Bendigo Advertiser

Australian Open trophies to be on show in Castlemaine on Friday

Updated November 3 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Open trophies

THE Australian Open men's and women's singles trophies will be on show in Castlemaine on Friday as part of the Culture on Court program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.