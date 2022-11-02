BDCA reverts to all one-day season again; round one to hit off this weekend

FOR the third year in a row the Bendigo District Cricket Association will be played entirely as a one-day season.
The BDCA board following a meeting with club presidents on Wednesday night has made the decision to revert to an all one-day senior competition in response to having the first four weeks of the season washed out.
The senior season for the first, second and fourth XI will finally begin this weekend, as will the women's and junior competitions.
The start of the third XI and under-18 competitions will be delayed until November 12 "to ensure curators have every chance of getting a pitch ready for play this week. Having additional preparation time Saturday morning enables afternoon cricket to commence".
At first XI level the season will now be played over 17 home and away rounds and in what is bound to bring a smile to most cricketers, there is no Sunday games as part of the new fixture.
The season, which was meant to start back on October 8, had originally been scheduled as nine two-day rounds and four one-day games.
As has been the past two years, the finals will again be played under the 1 v 2 and 3 v 4 semi finals, preliminary final and grand final format.
"From the board's point of view, it was really pleasing that all clubs were supportive of getting the season under way this weekend," BDCA president Travis Harling said on Thursday.
"It was a case of all clubs agreeing to get started and then working through how we will get it all to look."
From the board's point of view, it was really pleasing that all clubs were supportive of getting the season under way this weekend- Travis Harling - BDCA president
The season will start on Saturday with what was the original round one games.
The only club whose home ground is deemed unplayable this weekend is Strathdale-Maristians' Bell Oval.
The reigning premier Suns were to have hosted Kangaroo Flat at home, but that game will instead be played at Dower Park. And the second XI game between the Suns and Roos will be played at Maiden Gully.
"All grounds apart from Bell Oval will be utilised this weekend," Harling said.
"We recognise that the Bell Oval precinct bore the brunt of the storm event and is utilised as a retarding basin to temporarily store stormwater during heavy rain. We hope some forecast warmer weather dries things out for Strathdale-Maristians."
There will be seven rounds played before the Christmas-New Year break and a further 10 rounds after the break.
Semi-finals will be played on Saturday, March 18, and the preliminary final on Sunday, March 19.
The grand final at the QEO is slated for Saturday, March 25, with the reserve day on Sunday, March 26, should it be required.
Given the potential for weather to have a significant impact on the season as the past month has shown, the BDCA is also asking the question with the City of Greater Bendigo as to whether the first weekend in April could be earmarked for a grand final reserve day.
The board will discuss at a meeting next week whether it will stick with its original new initiative this season of playing the first XI grand final as a stand-alone game.
The same as last season, pre-Christmas games will be played with white clothing and red balls, while post-Christmas matches will utilise coloured clothing and white balls.
White Hills - still to come
Saturday, November 5
Huntly North v Strathfieldsaye
White Hills v Bendigo
Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk
Saturday, November 12
Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst
Golden Square v Bendigo United
Saturday, November 19
White Hills v Huntly North
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Bendigo v Bendigo United
Saturday, November 26
Eaglehawk v Huntly North
Bendigo United v White Hills
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo v Strathdale Maristians
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Saturday, December 3
Huntly North v Bendigo United
White Hills v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Bendigo
Saturday, December 10
Sandhurst v Huntly North
Strathdale-Maristians v White Hills
Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Saturday, December 17
Huntly North v Bendigo
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
Strathdale-Maristians v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Bendigo United
Saturday, January 7
Kangaroo Flat v Huntly North
Golden Square v White Hills
Eaglehawk Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo v Sandhurst
Saturday, January 14
Huntly North v Golden Square
White Hills v Eaglehawk
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo United
Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
Saturday, January 21
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North
Bendigo v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians
Golden Square v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Bendigo United
Saturday, January 28
Eaglehawk v Bendigo
Huntly North v Strathdale-Maristians
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo United v Golden Square
Saturday, February 4
Huntly North v White Hills
Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat
Strathdale-Maristians v Golden Square
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Bendigo United v Bendigo
Saturday, February 11
Huntly North v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Bendigo United
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
Saturday, February 18
Bendigo United v Huntly North
Sandhurst v White Hills
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
Bendigo v Golden Square
Saturday, February 25
Huntly North v Sandhurst
White Hills v Strathdale-Maristians
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo United
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Saturday, March 4
Bendigo v Huntly North
Kangaroo Flat v White Hills
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
Eaglehawk v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo United v Sandhurst
Saturday, March 11
Huntly North v Kangaroo Flat
White Hills v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo United
Sandhurst v Bendigo
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.